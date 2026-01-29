ETV Bharat / international

Imran Khan Underwent Medical Procedure For Eye Ailment At Hospital: Minister Tarar

Islamabad: Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan underwent a medical procedure for an eye ailment at a hospital last week and currently he is in "good health", Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed on Thursday. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Tuesday claimed that its jailed founder was suffering from a serious eye ailment that could cause permanent damage to his eyesight if not treated promptly.

Khan, 73, was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where he has been serving a sentence after his conviction in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. Geo News reported that Tarar, in an exclusive chat with the channel, said that eye specialists first examined Khan at Adiala Jail and advised that he should be shifted to PIMS for further assessment and treatment.

Khan was hospitalised on Saturday night on doctors' advice, Tarar said. He said that Khan's eyes were examined again in the hospital and, after obtaining his written consent, doctors carried out a minor medical procedure that lasted around 20 minutes.

Following the procedure, the minister said, Khan was shifted back to Adiala Jail with the necessary medical instructions. The information minister stressed that Khan's vital signs remained stable throughout the procedure and that his overall health was satisfactory.

"During the medical procedure, Khan's vital organs and everything were stable. Currently he is in good health,” Tarar said. He added that access to medical facilities and specialist care is provided to all prisoners whenever required, strictly in accordance with jail rules.

Responding to a question about rumours circulating on social media regarding the ousted prime minister’s health, Tarar rejected the claims, saying there was no truth to suggestions that Imran's condition was serious.

"(Khan) is completely fine,” he said, reiterating that the hospital visit was solely for a minor eye-related procedure carried out on medical advice.

Tarar added that even during the procedure, Khan remained stable and was returned to jail soon after its completion. Geo News further reported that the minister’s remarks came a day after PTI chairman Gohar Khan voiced "grave concern" following reports that the party founder was taken to a hospital.

The PTI chief said that the party and family members have not been informed about the nature of Khan's illness, demanding that a meeting with the founder be arranged immediately. "If not today, then at least tomorrow, a meeting should be allowed," he added.