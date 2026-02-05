ETV Bharat / international

Imran Khan's Sons Accuse Pak's Sharif Govt Of 'Deliberately' Refusing Visa To Meet Their Father

Lahore: Sons of Pakistan's incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan have accused the Shehbaz Sharif government of “deliberately” refusing visas to them, saying democracy in the country is “hollow” and basic human rights are being “crushed.” Khan, 73, was arrested and jailed in August 2023 in multiple cases and is currently lodged in the Adiala Jail at Rawalpindi after his conviction in one of them.

Suleman Khan and Kasim Khan, who currently live in London, are Khan's sons from his first marriage with British TV personality Jemima Goldsmith.

“My brother and I are trying to travel to Pakistan to see our father. For 914 days, he has been held in solitary confinement while his health deteriorates and he is denied access to independent medical care.

“Now the government is deliberately refusing to process our visas. Denying a prisoner treatment is cruel. Denying his children the right to see him is collective punishment,” Kasim Khan said in a post on X on Wednesday. Imran Khan's family has claimed he has been in solitary confinement for the past several months and his health condition is not better.

On January 29, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed that Imran Khan underwent a medical procedure for an eye ailment at a hospital a week before and currently is in “good health.” The development came a day after the former prime minister's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), claimed that its jailed founder was suffering from a serious eye ailment that could cause permanent damage to his eyesight if not treated promptly.