'Being Slowly Killed': Imran Khan's Sons Accuse Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Of Vendetta
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has been incarcerated since his arrest in 2023 and is serving a 14-year sentence in a corruption case.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 10:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: The sons of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan have accused the country's army chief, Asim Munir, of pursuing a personal vendetta against their father and expressed fears that the jailed politician is being "slowly killed" in prison, The Guardian reported.
Khan's sons, Kasim Khan, 27, and Sulaiman Khan, 29, told The Guardian that they were deeply concerned about their 73-year-old father's health and the conditions in which he is being held at Adiala prison in Rawalpindi. Khan has been incarcerated since his arrest in 2023 and is serving a 14-year sentence in a corruption case.
According to The Guardian, the brothers have not been allowed to speak to their father for more than six months and have also been prevented from travelling from the UK to Pakistan to campaign for his release.
They alleged that Khan is being held in solitary confinement in a cell measuring about 6ft by 8ft, with limited access to family members, books and independent medical care. They said his worsening eye condition was particularly concerning, with treatment delayed for months.
The allegations come ahead of Pakistan's Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday in a case concerning claims that authorities have defied a court order by denying Khan private hospital treatment and preventing family contact.
The court had previously ordered that Khan be taken to a private hospital for treatment of a blood clot in his retinal vein, which is believed to have severely affected vision in his right eye.
Khan's sons blamed Munir for what they described as increasingly harsh treatment, pointing to the strained relationship between the two men. They said they feared restrictions could worsen once international pressure eased.
The Pakistan government, however, rejected the allegations as "fake propaganda", saying Khan was being kept in adequate conditions with access to food, exercise facilities, family visits and regular medical examinations.
Khan, who founded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, remains popular despite his imprisonment. His party is planning a nationwide march later this month demanding his release.
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