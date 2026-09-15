ETV Bharat / international

'Being Slowly Killed': Imran Khan's Sons Accuse Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Of Vendetta

FILE - A woman looks at a banner showing Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan (L) as a small group of people hold a rally opposite Downing Street in central London on August 23, 2026. ( AFP )

Hyderabad: The sons of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan have accused the country's army chief, Asim Munir, of pursuing a personal vendetta against their father and expressed fears that the jailed politician is being "slowly killed" in prison, The Guardian reported.

Khan's sons, Kasim Khan, 27, and Sulaiman Khan, 29, told The Guardian that they were deeply concerned about their 73-year-old father's health and the conditions in which he is being held at Adiala prison in Rawalpindi. Khan has been incarcerated since his arrest in 2023 and is serving a 14-year sentence in a corruption case.

According to The Guardian, the brothers have not been allowed to speak to their father for more than six months and have also been prevented from travelling from the UK to Pakistan to campaign for his release.

They alleged that Khan is being held in solitary confinement in a cell measuring about 6ft by 8ft, with limited access to family members, books and independent medical care. They said his worsening eye condition was particularly concerning, with treatment delayed for months.

The allegations come ahead of Pakistan's Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday in a case concerning claims that authorities have defied a court order by denying Khan private hospital treatment and preventing family contact.