ETV Bharat / international

Imran Khan's Sister Approaches Pak SC For Early Hearing On Contempt Plea Against Government

Islamabad: Pakistan's incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan's sister on Thursday approached the Supreme Court seeking an early hearing on a contempt petition against the federal government for failing to transfer him to a private hospital.

Umza Khan, sister of the 73-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician, filed the petition after the Supreme Court fixed the date of hearing on her earlier plea to September 16.

The Supreme Court on August 18 ordered the government to shift Khan to private-run Shifa Hospital following months of concern raised by Khan’s family and supporters over his health, particularly an eye condition diagnosed earlier this year.

On the night of August 20-21, Imran Khan was admitted to the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a medical procedure and other diagnostic examinations instead of the Shifa Hospital.

He was subsequently transported back to Adiala Jail -- which the petition by Uzma Khan argues violated the court’s order directing that Khan would remain admitted at the Islamabad hospital until the next hearing on September 16.

The government, however, defended its decision to take Khan to PIMS rather than Shifa, citing security concerns. Two specialists from Shifa International Hospital also participated in Khan’s eye examination at PIMS, according to the hospital administration.

The respondents in the petition include Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and several senior government officials, including Adiala Jail Superintendent Sajid Baig.