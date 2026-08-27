Imran Khan's Sister Approaches Pak SC For Early Hearing On Contempt Plea Against Government
Imran Khan's sister Umza Khan filed the petition after the Supreme Court fixed the date of hearing on her earlier plea to September 16.
By PTI
Published : August 27, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Islamabad: Pakistan's incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan's sister on Thursday approached the Supreme Court seeking an early hearing on a contempt petition against the federal government for failing to transfer him to a private hospital.
Umza Khan, sister of the 73-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician, filed the petition after the Supreme Court fixed the date of hearing on her earlier plea to September 16.
The Supreme Court on August 18 ordered the government to shift Khan to private-run Shifa Hospital following months of concern raised by Khan’s family and supporters over his health, particularly an eye condition diagnosed earlier this year.
On the night of August 20-21, Imran Khan was admitted to the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a medical procedure and other diagnostic examinations instead of the Shifa Hospital.
He was subsequently transported back to Adiala Jail -- which the petition by Uzma Khan argues violated the court’s order directing that Khan would remain admitted at the Islamabad hospital until the next hearing on September 16.
The government, however, defended its decision to take Khan to PIMS rather than Shifa, citing security concerns. Two specialists from Shifa International Hospital also participated in Khan’s eye examination at PIMS, according to the hospital administration.
The respondents in the petition include Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and several senior government officials, including Adiala Jail Superintendent Sajid Baig.
The fresh application, filed through Advocate Uzair Karamat Bhandari on Thursday, sought the initiation of contempt proceedings against government functionaries within the present or early next week, adding that the contempt plea was meant to ensure the immediate implementation of the August 18 order.
The early hearing would “serve the interest of justice, protection of life and health and due enforcement” of the Supreme Court orders, the application said, adding that the subject matter of the petition concerned the life, health, dignity and physical well-being of “a national hero and a former prime minister.”
“Any further delay in hearing of the contempt petition may cause serious and irreparable harm,” it argued.
Meanwhile, the government has petitioned the Supreme Court seeking a review and recall of its order to shift the former cricketer-turned-politician to a private hospital, arguing that the order was discriminatory because it applied only to Khan and could set a precedent for other prisoners to seek treatment at private hospitals.
His supporters have continued to protest against his incarceration. His relatives and party colleagues have repeatedly alleged human rights violations and accused authorities of restricting his access to adequate medical care, family visits and legal counsel. The government has rejected such allegations.
Khan was arrested on August 5, 2023, in a corruption case and has remained in custody since then. He has been lodged in Adiala Jail, a detention facility on the outskirts of Rawalpindi.