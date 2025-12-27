ETV Bharat / international

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's Party Claims 1000s Of Supporters Arrested Ahead Of Protest

Lahore: Over 1,000 supporters of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan were on Friday arrested to thwart his party's street movement against the military-backed governments at provincial and federal levels, a PTI leader said.

Punjab police also stopped from entering Lahore dozens of vehicles of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters, who were accompanying senior party leader and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi for launching the street protests, opposition leader in Punjab assembly PTI's Moeen Riaz Qureshi said.

Khan, the 73-year-old PTI founder, has been in jail since August 2023, facing multiple corruption cases. Senior PTI leaders, including Afridi, have been preparing to initiate the street movement across Punjab province with the sole aim of getting Khan released.

The PTI has blamed the military-backed government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) at both federal and Punjab province for harassing the PTI leader. “In a crackdown on PTI workers in Lahore, police arrested more than 1,000 workers,” Qureshi said in a statement.

“Afridi has reached Lahore to start this fresh street movement against the government. However, Punjab police stopped dozens of vehicles of PTI supporters from entering Lahore. They were accompanying Afridi,” he added.

Khan's party has at least twice attempted to lodge nation-wide protests. This latest plan of street protests came a day after Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 17 years in jail each by a court on December 20 in the Toshakhana 2 corruption case. Earlier this week, Khan through a post on X had directed Afridi to launch the street movement against 'Asim Law.'

“My message for Sohail Afridi is to prepare for a street movement. The entire nation must rise for their rights. To strive for justice is a sacred duty, and I am ready to lay down my life for Haqeeqi Azadi (true freedom) of my nation,” Khan said and added, at this moment, Pakistan is being governed solely under 'Asim Law,' a reference towards Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The PTI then had planned to start the street movement at Liberty Chowk, Lahore from Friday. Ahead of the protests, a heavy contingent of police was deployed to stop Khan's supporters from reaching the Liberty Chowk. Besides, the Punjab police also blocked all entry and exit points to have a check on the PTI workers.