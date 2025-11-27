ETV Bharat / international

Imran Khan Is In 'Completely Good Health Inside Adiala Jail': Jail Authorities

Lahore: Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan is in "completely good health inside Adiala Jail", the jail authorities said on Thursday, rejecting rumours on social media about his medical condition.

"The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has been informed regarding Imran Khan’s health. All necessary care is being provided to the PTI chief," the Adiala Jail administration said in a statement issued here on Thursday. Khan, 73, has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases.

Several social media accounts on X have shared unverified claims of Imran Khan's death, with some foreign media also reporting on the alleged rumours about his health. The trend ‘Where is Imran Khan?’ was also trending on X on Thursday morning.

There is no truth to the rumours being circulated on social media about his medical condition, the statement said. The development comes as Imran Khan’s three sisters have been repeatedly denied a meeting with him for the last six weeks, leading them to question the whereabouts of the ex-prime minister. They also staged sit-ins outside the Adiala jail.

The Adiala Jail administration further clarified that reports about shifting Imran Khan from Adiala Jail are entirely baseless. "Imran Khan is in Adiala Jail and is healthy. The social media rumours about his transfer are unfounded," the jail administration said.

The PTI has demanded that the government lift the undeclared ban on Imran Khan's meetings and immediately arrange a meeting between the former premier and his family. In a statement issued early on Thursday on X, the PTI demanded that the current government and the interior ministry clearly dismiss and clarify the rumour and immediately arrange a meeting between Imran Khan and his family.