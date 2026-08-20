ETV Bharat / international

Imran Khan Case: Pakistan Govt Refiles Review Petition In Top Court

Islamabad/Lahore: The Pakistan government on Thursday refiled a review petition in the Supreme Court, urging it to modify its order to shift jailed former premier Imran Khan to a private hospital for treatment.

The apex court on Tuesday directed that 73-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder be taken to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad “within the next two days”, and he shall remain there until the next hearing on September 16.

The government first announced it would implement the order but later filed a petition in the apex court, seeking a review and recall of its order. According to reports, the court's registrar's office returned the petition, citing incomplete paper books as the reason.

"The government has again filed a review petition," Rana Sanaullah, the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, told reporters outside the Parliament.

Sanaullah also said that the relief given by the apex court to Khan was not in accordance with the law. The development came as the court's deadline to shift Khan expires at 12 tonight.

Sanaullah, however, claimed that there is no deadline for transferring Khan to the hospital.

He added that the government has filed the review petition and it is expected that a decision will be taken on it “today or tomorrow” and after which the situation will become clearer.

Sanaullah said that the government is bound by the constitution and law and the decisions of the Supreme Court are binding on subordinate courts. However, according to him, the government believes that this decision will have wide-ranging implications on the criminal justice system.

He asked: "Will every prisoner then be shifted to a private hospital?" and added that it opens ways for “1,000 applications” for shifting to private hospitals.

Meanwhile, private media reported that the government may shift Khan before the end of the deadline to avoid confrontation. While sources said that it was possible to shift him to a government hospital in the first stage and take him to a private hospital on the advice of doctors.