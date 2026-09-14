IMF Team To Visit Pakistan Later This Month For USD 7 Bn Programme's Next Review
The IMF team will assess the release of the bailout programme's next instalment as well as another assessment under a separate climate resilience facility.
By PTI
Published : September 14, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
Karachi: An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will visit Pakistan later in September for the fourth review of its USD 7 billion bailout programme, officials said. Pakistan is more than halfway through the 37-month Extended Fund Facility approved by the IMF Board of Directors in September 2024.
The IMF team will assess the release of the bailout programme's next instalment as well as another assessment under a separate climate resilience facility.
The delegation will also make a detailed assessment of the country’s economy, including growth prospects, fiscal and monetary policies, and external finances and risks. It might also recommend policy changes, according to a source in the ministry of finance.
IMF Resident Representative Mahir Binici also confirmed that the delegation will assess economic developments, performance against programme commitments, and progress toward its objectives.
Binici said that the IMF had completed the third review of Pakistan's main programme in May, before releasing about USD 1.1 billion and another USD 220 million under the climate-focused Resilience and Sustainability Facility. Total disbursements under the two arrangements are USD 4.8 billion.
The facility has played a major role in stabilising Pakistan's economy, particularly after the conflict between Iran and the US led to a rise in global commodity prices and increased risks to the country's economic outlook.
While extending the facility, the IMF asked Pakistan to raise revenues, rebuild foreign exchange reserves, reform loss-making state companies and the energy sector and maintain tight fiscal and monetary policies.
Also Read: