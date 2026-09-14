ETV Bharat / international

IMF Team To Visit Pakistan Later This Month For USD 7 Bn Programme's Next Review

Karachi: An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will visit Pakistan later in September for the fourth review of its USD 7 billion bailout programme, officials said. Pakistan is more than halfway through the 37-month Extended Fund Facility approved by the IMF Board of Directors in September 2024.

The IMF team will assess the release of the bailout programme's next instalment as well as another assessment under a separate climate resilience facility.

The delegation will also make a detailed assessment of the country’s economy, including growth prospects, fiscal and monetary policies, and external finances and risks. It might also recommend policy changes, according to a source in the ministry of finance.

IMF Resident Representative Mahir Binici also confirmed that the delegation will assess economic developments, performance against programme commitments, and progress toward its objectives.