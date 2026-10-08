ETV Bharat / international

IMF Reaches Staff-level Agreement With Pakistan To Unlock Next Tranche Of USD 1.2 Billion

Islamabad: The IMF reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan to unlock the next tranche of USD 1.2 billion under two separate agreements, it emerged on Thursday.

The announcement was made by the global money lender in a statement from its headquarters in Washington.

The agreement followed intense talks between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team, led by Iva Petrova, under the 2026 Article IV consultation and on the fourth review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the third review under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) in Karachi and Islamabad from September 23 to October 7.

According to a statement issued by the delegation head, the IMF team reached a staff-level agreement with the Pakistani authorities on the fourth review of the 37-month EFF and the third review of the 28-month arrangement under the RSF.

“Upon approval, Pakistan will have access to about USD 1.0 billion (SDR 760 million) under the EFF and about USD 210 million (SDR 154 million) under the RSF, bringing total disbursements under the two arrangements to about USD 5.7 billion,” she said.

The staff-level agreement is subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board.