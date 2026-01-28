ETV Bharat / international

IMF's Extended Fund Facility In Sri Lanka's Post-Ditwah Recovery To Continue

Colombo: The IMF’s current Sri Lanka bailout would continue with no changes despite the economic impact due to widespread devastation after Cyclone Ditwah, a delegation of the global lender told President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Wednesday.

The representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), who are in Sri Lanka to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah that left over 600 dead in late November, met with Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat, the President's Media Division (PMD) said here.

The IMF conveyed that Sri Lanka is currently moving in the right economic direction despite facing a severe disaster situation, Dissanayake’s office said, adding, “the IMF representatives stated that there would be no changes to the agreement relating to the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme being implemented with Sri Lanka.”

The discussions relating to the release of the sixth tranche under the programme would resume in March, it added. Sri Lanka is to receive around USD 330 million as the sixth tranche of the USD 2.9 billion bail out for four years entered by the government in March 2023.

Despite the completion of its fifth review in December, the tranche was delayed until February in view of Sri Lanka seeking 200 million dollars outside the EFF. It was part of the island nation's international appeal for aid in wake of the trail of destruction left by Cyclone Ditwah.

In the country’s deadliest disaster since the 2004 tsunami, more than 600 people died in rains, floods and landslides as Cyclone Ditwah struck Sri Lanka on November 26.

An initial assessment had estimated that floodwaters inundated nearly 20 per cent of the country's land area, exposing approximately 2.3 million people. In the immediate aftermath of the disaster, the government had said USD 6-7 billion would be required to fund the recovery effort.