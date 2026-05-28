ETV Bharat / international

IMF Approves USD 695 Million To Sri Lanka

Washington: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved USD 695 million in funding for Sri Lanka as the island nation grapples with the impact of Cyclone Ditwah and the war in West Asia.

The IMF's executive board has approved the amount following a combined review of Sri Lanka's economic reform programme supported by the 48-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement of about USD 2.4 billion, a statement said.

"Sri Lanka's strong implementation under the EFF arrangement has continued despite challenging circumstances. Gains from the economic reform programme helped preserve economic resilience and provided room to respond to cyclone Ditwah and the Middle East war," Kenji Okamura, Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, said in the statement.

Okamura said the US-Iran war has significantly worsened Sri Lanka's economic outlook and tilted risks to the downside.

"For 2026, growth is projected to slow down to 3 per cent. Higher oil prices would increase inflation and weaken the current account, which would also be adversely impacted by lower tourism receipts. The uncertainty, regarding the war's intensity and duration, heightens risks to the outlook," he said.

Okamura said fiscal easing in 2026 is appropriate in response to the shocks, and the government is implementing a temporary relief package, while also allocating additional spending to support recovery and reconstruction following Cyclone Ditwah.

"From 2027 onward, the authorities are appropriately committed to reverting to the primary balance target of 2.3 per cent of GDP, as well as complying with the primary expenditure ceiling," he said.