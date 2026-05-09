ETV Bharat / international

IMF Approves USD 1.2 Bn Loan For Pakistan

Islamabad: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday approved USD 1.2 billion for Pakistan under two separate ongoing financing arrangements. The fund agreed in September 2024 to provide USD 7 billion over a period of 37 months under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) while it decided to provide USD 1.4 billion under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

The executive board of the IMF agreed to provide Pakistan about USD 1 billion under the EFF and about USD 210 million under the RSF. Pakistan has so far received a USD 4.5 billion loan from the IMF against two debt packages totaling USD 8.4 billion. The Express Tribune newspaper reported that the money would be disbursed early next week, which will take the central bank’s reserves to over USD 17 billion.

However, the government had to stick to the old fiscal and monetary targets and gave a commitment to stay on the path of stabilisation despite strong voices against these policies that have caused higher unemployment, poverty, and income inequality.

The IMF approval came after the government showed better performance against fiscal and monetary targets, but there were divergent views about the path during the second half of this fiscal year.

The IMF mission had reviewed the performance of Pakistan’s economy for the July-December 2025 period, covering the third review of the USD 7 billion bailout package.

Pakistan met all end-December 2025 quantitative performance criteria and also outperformed against the floor on net international reserves and comfortably met the general government’s primary balance target.

The government also met six of eight end-of-December 2025 indicative targets, but the Federal Board of Revenue remained the weakest link. It missed the targets on net tax revenues collected by the FBR and income tax revenues from retailers, which fell short of IMF targets.

However, the government assured the IMF that it would remain focused on implementing revenue administration reforms to minimise the shortfall by the end of the fiscal year.