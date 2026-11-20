ETV Bharat / international

Illinois Man Pleads Not Guilty Over Thwarted Mass Shooting At Hindu Temple

A security vehicle is parked outside of Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple in Aurora, Ill., Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. ( AP )

Chicago: A 19-year-old man accused of planning a mass shooting at a Chicago-area Hindu temple that officials say was only thwarted when his gun jammed pleaded not guilty to all charges Thursday.

Alexandros Paporakis was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month on nine charges, including terrorism and armed violence, both felonies. Paporakis also faces weapons-related charges, including possessing a firearm without a serial number.

Those charges could carry a maximum sentence of life in prison, his attorney, Fedor Kozlov, told reporters. Kozlov said he filed a demand for a jury trial. Authorities say Paporakis planned to attack a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, on Oct. 11, the first day of the Hindu holiday of Navaratri. Paporakis drove to the temple’s parking lot and tried to fire at a person outside, court documents show. Police say the gun jammed. Police say Paporakis, who was arrested later that day, told a co-worker that he would try again. Prosecutors say Paporakis wrote in a document that he was a neo-Nazi and white supremacist who fantasized about killing non-white people. The indictment alleges he wrote that he intended the shooting to terrorize Indian immigrants.