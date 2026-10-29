ETV Bharat / international

Ignoring Political Risk, Trump Jokes About ‘Affordability’ At Election Rally-But Crowd Loves It

President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at the Shoemaker Center at Ohio University Chillicothe in Chillicothe, Ohio, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. ( AP )

Washington: How far can USD 5,000 go in America? If you believe President Donald Trump, it is just about enough to buy a hamburger at his super luxury Mar-a-Lago resort.

In a politically risky joke, made at a time when high cost of living has become central to national elections next week, Trump more or less told his supporters at a campaign rally that they shouldn’t visit Mar-a-Lago in Florida if they can’t afford it.

But much of the crowd chuckled at his joke, not taking offense as his jibe about the rising cost of living, which analyst say could lead to Trump’s Republicans Party losing control of the US Congress or parliament.

Elections for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 seats in the 100-seat Senate—which together form the Congress—will be held on November 3.

At present the Republicans control both chambers. The Congress elections are held every two years, coinciding once with the four-yearly presidential elections and in other years taking place in the middle of the presidential term.

Trump has promised to send cheques of USD 5000 to every American adult if Republicans retain control of the House and Senate in the election.

At the rally in Corpus Christi, Texas on Tuesday, Trump urged his supporters to spend the USD 5000 in Florida, or anywhere in the United States as long as it is not spent overseas.

“Go to Florida, go to any one of our great places,” Trump said. “You could even come to Mar-a-Lago. I said it the other night. You’ll be my guest at Mar-a-Lago. The problem is that for USD 5,000, the most you’ll be able to buy is a hamburger and maybe a small dessert. I’m not even sure you could buy that. No, don’t go there. That’s not a good place if you’re price conscious.”

Instead of shocking the crowd, his comment elicited laughter and applause, underlining how committed most of his MAGA base is to his presidency.