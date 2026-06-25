ETV Bharat / international

'If You Ran In New Delhi, You’d Win A Million Votes': Giorgia Meloni Recalls 2023 India Visit

FILE - Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, arrives at the official working dinner during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, Monday, June 15, 2026. ( AP/PTI )

New Delhi: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in a new book, shared an anecdote from her 2023 India visit, recalling how the roads of New Delhi were lined with posters bearing her smile to welcome her arrival and later thanking her for the visit.

In "Giorgia's Vision", based on her conversations with journalist Alessandro Sallusti, Meloni says that the display prompted Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, who accompanied her during the trip, to joke that she would secure "a million votes" if she ran from a New Delhi constituency.

"When I arrived, there was a poster with my face and the word 'Welcome' every few feet along the road. When I left, the posters showed the same image, but now read 'Thank you for visiting'.

"My colleague Antonio Tajani, who was with me, joked: 'With all these posters, if you ran for the New Delhi constituency, you’d get a million votes'," says the Italian PM, recalling his March 2023 visit.

Meloni visited India twice in 2023, first for the 8th edition of 'Raisina Dialogue' in March and later for the G20 Summit in September.

The Italian leader, who shares a warm rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has been affectionately dubbed part of the "Melodi" duo by social media users, writes in the chapter 'Head Held High Among the World Greats' that successful diplomacy often requires moving beyond rigid formalities and finding "your personal key" to connecting with others.

"A few witty words, a personal story, a common interest -- it can make all the difference," she observes. The 49-year-old illustrates this approach through a series of anecdotes.

For instance, how sometimes meaningful diplomatic relationships begin with seemingly small moments: a cigarette by the sea, a conversation about Middle-earth from "The Lord of the Rings", a bouquet of roses or a child's toy from Japan.

One example she recounts is how she forged some of her most "solid diplomatic relationships" during informal cigarette breaks. This incident happened during her first meeting with Tunisian President Kais Saied, whom she describes as a "strong-willed leader" and "skilled negotiator".