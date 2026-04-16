ETV Bharat / international

Europe Has 'Maybe 6 Weeks Of Jet Fuel Left,' Energy Agency Head Tells AP

International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, at the IEA headquarters in Paris, Thursday, April 16, 2026. ( AP )

Paris: Europe has "maybe 6 weeks or so (of) jet fuel left," the head of the International Energy Agency said Thursday in a wide-ranging Associated Press interview, warning of possible flight cancellations "soon" if oil supplies remain blocked by the Iran war.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol painted a sobering picture of the global repercussions of what he called "the largest energy crisis we have ever faced," stemming from the pinch-off of oil, gas and other vital supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

"In the past there was a group called 'Dire Straits.' It's a dire strait now, and it is going to have major implications for the global economy. And the longer it goes, the worse it will be for the economic growth and inflation around the world," he said.

The impact will be "higher petrol (gasoline) prices, higher gas prices, high electricity prices," Birol told AP, with some parts of the world "hit worse than the others."