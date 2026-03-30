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Identity Of Kin Of Indira Gandhi’s Assassin Revealed After He Lost Case To Keep Name Secret In New Zealand: Report

Opposition leader in India, Rahul Gandhi during a tribute-paying ceremony to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at the Indira Gandhi Memorial on her death anniversary in New Delhi on Friday, October 31, 2025. ( IANS )

Wellington: The identity of the nephew of one of Indira Gandhi’s assassins, convicted in a drug case, was revealed after he lost a bid in a New Zealand court to keep his name secret, a local media report said.

Baltej Singh, who is serving a 22-year prison sentence for importing over 700 kg of methamphetamine, the largest amount ever seized by New Zealand authorities, was fighting for permanent name suppression, New Zealand’s Stuff web portal reported on Saturday.

Earlier, Singh, nephew of Satwant Singh, one of the bodyguards who assassinated then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984, was granted permanent name suppression by the High Court after arguing that he and his family would face extreme hardship if his identity was revealed.

The New Zealand authorities appealed against the ruling, and last November, the Court of Appeal ruled that Singh could be named, it said. Singh, a former Auckland businessman, sought leave to take the fight to the Supreme Court, but he has now abandoned that appeal, clearing the way for New Zealand media to reveal his identity, the report said.