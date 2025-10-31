ETV Bharat / international

ICRC Warns Of 'Pattern Of Violence' Against Aid Workers In Gaza, Sudan

The International Committee of the Red Cross warns that Sudan is facing "probably one of the most dramatic conflicts of our time", the International Committee of the Red Cross's director-general Pierre Krahenbuhl tells AFP in Bahrain, pointing to attacks against civilians and "the extensive use of sexual violence". He adds that the level of destruction in Gaza is unseen in his three-decade-long career in the humanitarian field. ( AFP )

Manama: Humanitarian workers are being increasingly targeted in Gaza and in Sudan, where five Red Crescent volunteers were killed this week, the International Committee of the Red Cross's director-general Pierre Krahenbuhl told AFP Friday.

Israel has repeatedly launched deadly strikes on Gaza despite a ceasefire agreed earlier in October and reports have emerged of atrocities by paramilitaries during Sudan's brutal civil war.

"It is now becoming a pattern of violence against humanitarian workers in Sudan, in Gaza, and others, that we find very dramatic," Krahenbuhl said in an interview before the Manama Dialogue conference in Bahrain.

"There is a wider erosion of respect for international humanitarian law," which had "clearly not" been respected in either conflict, he added.

On Tuesday, the ICRC said five Sudanese Red Crescent volunteers were killed in North Kordofan state, a major battleground of the war that has raged since April 2023.

There were also reports of 460 people killed at a hospital in El-Fasher, which recently fell to Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries.

The capture of El-Fasher, following an RSF siege of more than 18 months, raised fears of a return to Sudan's ethnically targeted atrocities of 20 years ago.

The western city has been cut off from all communications since its fall, but survivors who reached the nearby town of Tawila told AFP of mass killings, children shot in front of their parents and civilians beaten and robbed as they fled.

"We are dealing with probably one of the most dramatic conflicts of our time," Krahenbuhl said, pointing to attacks against civilians, "the extensive use of sexual violence" and the targeting of medical facilities.