IBSA A Catalyst For Global Transformation: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Johannesburg: The IBSA (India, Brazil, South Africa) bloc is a catalyst for global transformation, and embodies hopes of the global south, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.

South Africa has assumed the chair of IBSA. "Together, we represent not only the aspirations of our own citizens, but the hopes of a Global South that seeks dignity, respect and partnership in shaping the future," Ramaphosa said at the IBSA Leaders' Dialogue on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit that ended in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Ramaphosa was meeting Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he made the remarks.

"The world in which we live is changing rapidly and dramatically," the president said, adding, the IBSA nations are ready to be part of global change, better future, and to shape the global agenda.

"IBSA stands out as a testament to the durability of principled and constructive cooperation. Our grouping affirms that diversity is not a fault line but a source of strength. It reminds us that collaboration among equals is indispensable to global peace, prosperity and stability," Ramaphosa said.

"Our cooperation is grounded in the daily realities of our people," he added, as he urged the partner nations to champion reform of the global governance institutions.