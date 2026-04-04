IAEA Warns Against Attacks On Nuclear Facilities After Strike Near Iran's Bushehr Plant
According to Iran, the strike near the Bushehr nuclear power plant killed a security guard and damaged a support building within the complex.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 6:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Saturday has warned that nuclear power plants and surrounding areas must never be targeted during conflicts, following an airstrike near Iran's Bushehr nuclear facility that left one person dead.
IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi expressed deep concern over the incident, stressing that even auxiliary buildings near nuclear plants may house critical safety equipment. He reiterated the need for maximum military restraint to prevent the risk of a nuclear accident and underscored the importance of adhering to the agency’s seven pillars of nuclear safety and security during armed conflicts.
According to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the strike near the Bushehr nuclear power plant killed a security guard and damaged a support building within the complex. This marks the fourth time the facility has been targeted during the ongoing conflict.
The IAEA said it had been informed by Iranian authorities about the incident and confirmed that no increase in radiation levels had been detected following the attack.
The Bushehr plant, Iran's only operational nuclear power facility, uses low-enriched uranium supplied by Russia and is supported by Russian technicians. Its pressurised-water reactor generates around 1,000 megawatts of electricity, enough to power hundreds of thousands of homes, though it accounts for only a small share of the country’s total energy needs.
Iran has been working to expand the site, with plans initiated in 2019 to add two more reactors, each with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts.
The latest strike has renewed concerns over the vulnerability of nuclear infrastructure in conflict zones, with the IAEA warning that any such attacks could have serious safety and security implications.
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