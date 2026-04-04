ETV Bharat / international

IAEA Warns Against Attacks On Nuclear Facilities After Strike Near Iran's Bushehr Plant

FILE - The UN flag flies on a stormy day at the United Nations during the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 22, 2022. ( AP )

Hyderabad: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Saturday has warned that nuclear power plants and surrounding areas must never be targeted during conflicts, following an airstrike near Iran's Bushehr nuclear facility that left one person dead.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi expressed deep concern over the incident, stressing that even auxiliary buildings near nuclear plants may house critical safety equipment. He reiterated the need for maximum military restraint to prevent the risk of a nuclear accident and underscored the importance of adhering to the agency’s seven pillars of nuclear safety and security during armed conflicts.

According to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the strike near the Bushehr nuclear power plant killed a security guard and damaged a support building within the complex. This marks the fourth time the facility has been targeted during the ongoing conflict.

The IAEA said it had been informed by Iranian authorities about the incident and confirmed that no increase in radiation levels had been detected following the attack.