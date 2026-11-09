ETV Bharat / international

'I Was Unfaithful To My Wife': Jensen Huang On Affair With 'Chinese Spy' As Nvidia Investigates Case

Nvidia is opening an investigation into reports that CEO Jensen Huang was the “target of a foreign intelligence effort,” the company's board of directors said Sunday.

The announcement came after Huang acknowledged to the board that he had been intimate with a business executive whom, according to The New York Times, U.S. intelligence determined was gathering information for Beijing.

In a letter to Nvidia employees, Huang wrote: I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry. He said he took “full responsibility” for his actions. “Leading Nvidia is the privilege of my life,” Huang wrote. “My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility.”

Nvidia’s board said it has “no reason to believe" that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, but that its inquiry would examine all available information. Huang “fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it,” the board said. Huang, 63, will remain CEO during the investigation.

“Today’s news will not slow Nvidia," company spokesperson John Rizzo said in a statement. "Jensen is committed to continuing to lead Nvidia as CEO without interruption.”

Nvidia has become a central player in the global race to develop artificial intelligence, with its chips powering many of the data centers and computing systems used to train and run AI models. Its advanced processors have also been a focus of U.S. export restrictions aimed at limiting China’s access to cutting-edge semiconductor technology.

The Times reported last month that U.S. intelligence agencies had discovered that Huang had developed a close relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen and chip buyer, and determined that she was feeding information directly to Beijing. The two are not related, according to the Times.

Alice Huang was previously a television reporter in China before becoming a top executive at Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed, which has become one of Nvidia’s biggest customers in Southeast Asia. Megaspeed bought more than $4.8 billion worth of Nvidia chips over the past two years, according to the Times.