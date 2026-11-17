ETV Bharat / international

I Left India Because Of Threats To My Life: Lalit Modi

London: Former Indian Premier League (IPL) Commissioner Lalit Modi has rejected suggestions that he left India to evade legal proceedings, claiming that he decided to move out of the country in 2010 following "credible threats" to his life.

He claimed that at the time of his departure from India, no FIR had been registered against him.

"I left India in 2010 because of credible threats to my life from the underworld, three days after my armed police protection was withdrawn without notice. At the time of my departure, no FIR existed against me," Modi said in a statement posted on 'X'.

"In a letter to the Enforcement Directorate, the Additional Commissioner of the Mumbai Police confirmed that my security protection had been provided on the basis of intelligence received from central agencies concerning threats to my life," Modi claimed.

"When my Indian passport was subsequently cancelled at the instance of the Enforcement Directorate, the Delhi High Court examined the circumstances, set aside the revocation in 2014 and restored my passport," he said.

He threatened legal action against Indian media organisations over what he termed "false and defamatory reports" about his departure from India.

"A section of the Indian media has portrayed my acquisition of British citizenship as the development of someone who fled allegations and whom India is now attempting to bring back. The entire premise of such reporting is false," Modi said.

"I intend to pursue appropriate legal remedies against false and defamatory reports in all jurisdictions available to me," he said. Modi claimed that no chargesheet had been filed against him in any court in India in more than 16 years.

"No criminal prosecution concerning these matters has been launched against me in any Indian court. An FIR was registered in Chennai in October 2010 following a complaint by N Srinivasan, then Secretary of the BCCI.