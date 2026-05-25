ETV Bharat / international

I'm A Big, Big Fan Of PM Modi; India Can Count On Me 100%: Trump

New Delhi: India can count on me 100 per cent, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday night, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "great" friend during an event celebrating the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The event at the Bharat Mandapam here was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Ambassador Sergio Gor.

The highlight of the event was a performance by AR Rahman. "I just want to say hello to everybody. I love the Prime Minister, (Narendra) Modi is great, he is my friend and I just want to say a very good evening to everybody," Trump said in a phone conversation with Gor.

"I am a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi," he said. The US ambassador held his phone to a microphone for the audience to hear Trump's remarks.

"We've never been closer to India and India can count on me 100 per cent and our country," the US president said. "If they ever need help, they know where to call -- they call right here." Trump also claimed that the US economy was doing well.

"We're doing well, we’re setting records. We've a record economy, a record stock market," he said. The highlight of the evening was Rahman's performance as he sang hits such as "Dil Se", "Maa Tujhe Salaam" and "Tere Bina".