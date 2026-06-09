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Hurting Country Very Badly: Trump On Court Order Scrapping H-1B Visa Fee

Federal judge Leo Sorokin ruled that the USD 100,000 fee imposed by Trump for H-1B applications was unlawful because it lacked Congressional approval.

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FILE - US President Donald Trump (AP)
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By PTI

Published : June 9, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticised the federal court order striking down the USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee, saying such actions were hurting the country very badly.

“These judges are really giving us a hard time, really crazy. They are giving us a very, very hard time ... they're hurting our country very badly,” Trump told reporters in New York after watching the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

A federal judge in Massachusetts on Monday struck down the Trump administration's USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas for highly skilled workers, which California and 19 other states had challenged.

Federal judge Leo Sorokin ruled that the USD 100,000 fee imposed by Trump for H-1B applications was unlawful because it lacked Congressional approval. In September last year, Trump signed a proclamation adding the USD 100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications.

A White House spokesperson indicated that the order will be challenged in an appellate court. "The H-1B programme has been abused for decades, and President Trump finally took action to fix it," White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said.

"A federal judge in Washington already upheld a nearly identical order, and the administration is confident this order will be reversed on appeal," Rogers said.

Also Read

  1. Indian Diaspora Groups Welcome Court Ruling Striking Down USD 100,000 H-1B Visa Fee
  2. US Judge Strikes Down Trump’s USD 100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

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US H1B VISA
TRUMP ON H1B VISA FEE

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