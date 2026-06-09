ETV Bharat / international

Hurting Country Very Badly: Trump On Court Order Scrapping H-1B Visa Fee

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticised the federal court order striking down the USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee, saying such actions were hurting the country very badly.

“These judges are really giving us a hard time, really crazy. They are giving us a very, very hard time ... they're hurting our country very badly,” Trump told reporters in New York after watching the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

A federal judge in Massachusetts on Monday struck down the Trump administration's USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas for highly skilled workers, which California and 19 other states had challenged.