Hurricane Melissa Takes Aim At Cuba After Roaring Across Jamaica

Kingston: Hurricane Melissa ripped a path of destruction through Jamaica after making landfall as one of the most powerful hurricanes on record Tuesday, lashing the island nation with brutal winds and torrential rain before heading towards Cuba.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared the island a "disaster area" and authorities warned residents to remain sheltered over continued flooding and landslide risk, as dangerous weather persisted even as the hurricane's worst moved on.

The scale of Melissa's damage in Jamaica wasn't yet clear, as a comprehensive assessment could take days and much of the island was still without power, with communications networks badly disrupted.

At its peak, the storm packed ferocious sustained winds of 185 miles (300 kilometers) per hour. Immediate details regarding casualty figures were not available. Government minister Desmond McKenzie said several hospitals had been damaged, including in the hard-hit southwestern district of Saint Elizabeth, a coastal area he said was "underwater."

"The damage to Saint Elizabeth is extensive, based on what we have seen," he told a briefing. "Saint Elizabeth is the bread basket of the country, and that has taken a beating. The entire Jamaica has felt the brunt of Melissa."

The hurricane was the worst to ever strike Jamaica, hitting land with maximum wind speeds even more potent than most of recent history's most brutal storms, including 2005's Katrina, which ravaged the US city of New Orleans.

The storm took hours to cross over the Caribbean nation, a passage over land that diminished its winds, dropping by Tuesday evening down to a Category 3 storm from the top-level of 5. But the still-powerful Melissa was set to hit Cuba as soon as Tuesday night and later the Bahamas.

'Severely damaged infrastructure'

Even before Melissa slammed into Jamaica, seven deaths -- three in Jamaica, three in Haiti and one in the Dominican Republic -- had been blamed on the deteriorating conditions.