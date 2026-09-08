ETV Bharat / international

Hungary Expels 10 Russian Diplomats As It Shifts Away From Previous Pro-Moscow Stance

FILE - Russia's ambassador to Hungary, Evgeny Stanislavov, is surrounded by media as he leaves the Hungarian Foreign Ministry building, in Budapest, Thursday, May 14, 2026. ( AP )

BUDAPEST: Hungary ordered 10 members of Russia's diplomatic mission in Budapest to leave the country over activities deemed unacceptable, the government said Tuesday, signaling a shift away from the previous administration's warm relations with Moscow.

The Russian ambassador was informed that "according to the assessment of the Hungarian authorities, 10 members of the Russian mission had engaged in activities in Hungary that are unacceptable for diplomats under the Vienna Convention," Foreign Minister Anita Orbán said.

That is a reference to an international treaty that governs the conduct of diplomats. Russia said that it planned to respond.

The expulsions come months after Hungary's Prime Minister Peter Magyar was sworn in on a promise to tackle corruption and dismantle the power structures left behind by his predecessor Viktor Orbán, who governed the European Union country for 16 years.

Orbán, who is not related to the foreign minister, was an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who repeatedly delayed or blocked EU sanctions on Russia and pursued energy deals with Russia.

The foreign minister didn't specify the alleged activities or say how long the Russian personnel had to leave Hungary, but stressed that her country seeks to maintain diplomatic contacts with Moscow.

"This decision protects Hungary's security and sovereignty," Orbán wrote in a statement. "It does not imply breaking off diplomatic relations with Russia. Hungary intends to continue the necessary dialogue, based on mutual respect and adherence to the rules."