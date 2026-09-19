ETV Bharat / international

Hundreds Of Thousands Attend Iran's Biggest Government-Organized Rally Since War Began

Women affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guard carry rifles as they stand during the state-organized "Janfada," or "Sacrifice for Iran," military-style parade in Tehran, Iran, Friday ( AP )

Cairo: Hundreds of thousands of Iranians rallied Friday in a government-organized show of defiance after months of war, pledging their readiness to take up arms in the biggest such demonstration since the United States and Israel attacked in February.

Iran's government has sought to rally the people and stress national unity, even as the economy worsens under a U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports and new U.S. sanctions. On Friday, it claimed another attack on a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway it has sought to control since the start of the war.

Estimates varied of the number of people volunteering to receive limited military training and defend the country in an effort described as "Janfaday-e Iran," or the "ones who sacrifice their lives for Iran." They marched through downtown Tehran in combat uniform, carrying flags, as onlookers cheered.

For days, state media have encouraged Iranians to join the campaign, saying training with assault rifles would begin soon. The volunteers would be an additional layer of security to the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and the Basij militia, which has played a key role in quashing anti-government protests.

Rally seeks to project strength under US pressure

Tehran's Guard chief, Gen. Hassan Hassanzadeh, told the state broadcaster that over 600,000 people had registered to participate, with over 1 million expected to take part in the training. On Friday morning, the broadcaster estimated over 300,000 people were on the streets.

The new head of the Basij, Hossein Taeb, declared in a speech as the rally began that the volunteers will be ready for "full-fledged defense" and similar rallies will take place in other cities soon.

The new trainees will make a "nightmare" for Iran's enemies, Taeb added, as President Masoud Pezeshkian, military commanders and other senior officials watched the march.

Some participants trampled flags of the U.S. and Israel. Others chanted "Death to America" and "Death to Israel."

"I am here to tell (U.S. President Donald) Trump that we Iranians have no fear about his threats against our homeland," said Marzieh Afaghi, 24, who attended the rally with her toddler and husband. "No one in history could invade Iran and remain there."