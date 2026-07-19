ETV Bharat / international

How Zanzibar President's India Visit Reinforces New Delhi's Africa Strategy

Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi and his wife Mariam Mwinyi pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 19, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: President Hussein Ali Mwinyi’s July 17-20 visit to India was much more than a bilateral engagement between India and Zanzibar, the semi-autonomous archipelago of Tanzania.

The visit reflected New Delhi’s broader strategic vision of deepening engagement with Africa through development partnerships, education, digital transformation, maritime cooperation and capacity building rather than traditional aid-based diplomacy. It also underscored India’s growing efforts to position itself as the leading voice of the Global South amid intensifying geopolitical competition on the African continent.

According to a post on the official X handle of Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, at whose invitation Mwinyi visited India, the two leaders held wide-ranging and productive discussions at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Sunday.

“The meeting reaffirmed the enduring India–Tanzania partnership and the special relationship India shares with Zanzibar, rooted in centuries-old maritime, cultural and people-to-people ties,” the Vice President’s Office stated. “The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, development partnership, tourism, the blue economy, education, technology and multilateral engagement.”

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also held a meeting with Mwinyi.

“A pleasure to meet Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi @DrHmwinyi, President of Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, today in Delhi,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated in a post on his X handle. “We discussed expanding our cooperation in higher education, capacity building, water supply, health, AI, digital and other priority sectors.”

Although President Mwinyi represents Zanzibar rather than the union government of Tanzania, his visit carried considerable diplomatic significance because Zanzibar occupies a strategic location along the East African coast in the western Indian Ocean. Historically, it has served as one of the principal maritime gateways connecting India, East Africa and the Arabian Peninsula.

India has maintained centuries-old civilisational, commercial and cultural ties with Zanzibar. Large Indian-origin communities continue to contribute to Zanzibar’s economy, while historical trade across the Indian Ocean laid the foundation for enduring people-to-people relations. President Mwinyi’s meetings with Vice-President Radhakrishnan and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar reaffirmed this historical partnership while identifying new areas of cooperation, including artificial intelligence, digital technologies, healthcare, water management, higher education and capacity building.

Perhaps the most significant dimension of the visit was President Mwinyi’s participation as chief guest at the 63rd Convocation of IIT Madras on July 17 highlighting the success of the IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus, established in October 2023.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan during a meeting with Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi and others, at Uprashtri Bhavan, in New Delhi. (PTI)

The campus represents several strategic firsts. It is the first overseas campus of an Indian Institute of Technology. It showcases India’s ability to export high-quality higher education rather than merely receive international students. It reflects India’s transition from development assistance to institution-building abroad. Furthermore, it demonstrates India’s emphasis on human resource development as the foundation of sustainable growth.

Unlike many infrastructure projects funded by external powers, the IIT campus focuses on creating indigenous scientific and technological capabilities within Africa. This aligns closely with India’s long-standing philosophy that capacity building produces more durable partnerships than financial assistance alone.

The IIT Madras Zanzibar campus initiative has increasingly become a flagship example of India’s development cooperation model across Africa.

Zanzibar also forms an important component of India’s wider East Africa policy.

India enjoys strong relations with Tanzania, Kenya, Mozambique, Mauritius, Seychelles and Madagascar, all of which occupy strategic positions in the western Indian Ocean. These countries are central to India’s maritime security architecture under its Vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and the expanded MAHASAGAR framework.

Mwinyi’s visit also highlighted the distinctive nature of India’s engagement with Africa.