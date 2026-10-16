ETV Bharat / international

How Yemen's Houthis Are taking on Saudi Arabia, The World's Third-Largest Importer Of Weapons

Supporters of the Houthi authorities brandish their weapons during a protest against Saudi intervention in Yemen, in Sanaa, on October 9. ( AFP )

New Delhi: The cancellation of flights by Indian carriers to Saudi Arabia following the attack on Riyadh Airport, in which a techie from Hyderabad was killed, has brought a faraway conflict right to Indian shores.

Over three million Indians work in Saudi Arabia, which hosts the fifth-largest Indian diaspora. This makes the intensifying military conflict between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia a real concern for India, which also has large energy stakes in the region.

How has a Yemeni group inflicted so much damage on Saudi Arabia, a major defence spender that owns the latest Western weaponry, heads an Arab-led coalition and has close defence and security partnerships with the US and other Western nations?

The era of asymmetrical warfare

Saudi Arabia ranks as the third largest global arms importer, behind Ukraine and India, between 2021–2025, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Still, the Houthis, who represent the Zaidi Shia sect concentrated in northern Yemen, have been striking Saudi targets in a conflict that follows a similar path to the asymmetrical conflict between the US and Iran. This means that a side with lesser military power is able to effectively take on a better armed adversary.

"Now everyone has learned from Iran. You can hit your armed enemy with drones and missiles. So, the rules of warfare have changed. They give an advantage to militias and to forces that are not conventionally empowered," said former Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad, an expert on the region.

While the Saudis have access to the latest weaponry, the Houthis, have used a combination of cruise missiles, drones and fast boats to hit strategic targets in Saudi Arabia.

They have hit Riyadh King Khalid International Airport multiple times, targeted energy installations and offices, including oil major Aramco's headquarters, and blocked Saudi shipping in its own backyard by targeting Saudi ships in the Red Sea and Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, through which trade passes between Europe and Asia.

The impact goes beyond damage to infrastructure. It exacts a higher economic and security cost for Saudi Arabia, undermining Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's ambitious plans to diversify the Saudi economy beyond oil and boost domestic manufacturing, tourism, and technology capabilities.

Already tourism, people-to-people movement, and the oil trade among other things have been disrupted as the Houthis target Saudi interests on land and at sea.

Still, the Houthis, who have seized more territory within Yemen, are not unscathed. Saudi Arabia along with a coalition of Arab states and the Yemeni army has hit weapons storage, fuel depots and other oil facilities in Houthi territories, which include mountainous terrain, a coastline along the Red Sea and plains.

But with Yemen engulfed in a civil war for decades, the hits on Saudi Arabia, which has strategic infrastructure spread over a vast territory and is interconnected to the global supply chains, have exacted a cost that goes beyond just the targeted infrastructure.

"For any conventional army, confronting an insurgency engaged in asymmetric warfare is an enormous challenge," said Saudi strategic analyst Ali Shihabi on X

"Saudi Arabia faces the added difficulty of defending a vast territory filled with strategic and economic targets, while the Houthis operate from a largely barren and devastated landscape with relatively few vulnerable assets. This would be a formidable challenge for any military."

What do the Houthis want?

The Houthis, known as Ansar Allah, are largely viewed as an Iran proxy and are seen to be a part of the Axis of Resistance, an Iran-led alliance that also includes Hamas and Hezbollah.

But Ahmad said that it would be wrong to assume that the Houthis were merely Iran's "subordinate proxy." He noted that the Houthis have different aims beyond supporting Iran.