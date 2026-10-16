How Yemen's Houthis Are taking on Saudi Arabia, The World's Third-Largest Importer Of Weapons
The fighting also affects Indian interest from people-to-people movement to trade.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The cancellation of flights by Indian carriers to Saudi Arabia following the attack on Riyadh Airport, in which a techie from Hyderabad was killed, has brought a faraway conflict right to Indian shores.
Over three million Indians work in Saudi Arabia, which hosts the fifth-largest Indian diaspora. This makes the intensifying military conflict between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia a real concern for India, which also has large energy stakes in the region.
How has a Yemeni group inflicted so much damage on Saudi Arabia, a major defence spender that owns the latest Western weaponry, heads an Arab-led coalition and has close defence and security partnerships with the US and other Western nations?
The era of asymmetrical warfare
Saudi Arabia ranks as the third largest global arms importer, behind Ukraine and India, between 2021–2025, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
Still, the Houthis, who represent the Zaidi Shia sect concentrated in northern Yemen, have been striking Saudi targets in a conflict that follows a similar path to the asymmetrical conflict between the US and Iran. This means that a side with lesser military power is able to effectively take on a better armed adversary.
"Now everyone has learned from Iran. You can hit your armed enemy with drones and missiles. So, the rules of warfare have changed. They give an advantage to militias and to forces that are not conventionally empowered," said former Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad, an expert on the region.
While the Saudis have access to the latest weaponry, the Houthis, have used a combination of cruise missiles, drones and fast boats to hit strategic targets in Saudi Arabia.
They have hit Riyadh King Khalid International Airport multiple times, targeted energy installations and offices, including oil major Aramco's headquarters, and blocked Saudi shipping in its own backyard by targeting Saudi ships in the Red Sea and Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, through which trade passes between Europe and Asia.
The impact goes beyond damage to infrastructure. It exacts a higher economic and security cost for Saudi Arabia, undermining Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's ambitious plans to diversify the Saudi economy beyond oil and boost domestic manufacturing, tourism, and technology capabilities.
Already tourism, people-to-people movement, and the oil trade among other things have been disrupted as the Houthis target Saudi interests on land and at sea.
Still, the Houthis, who have seized more territory within Yemen, are not unscathed. Saudi Arabia along with a coalition of Arab states and the Yemeni army has hit weapons storage, fuel depots and other oil facilities in Houthi territories, which include mountainous terrain, a coastline along the Red Sea and plains.
But with Yemen engulfed in a civil war for decades, the hits on Saudi Arabia, which has strategic infrastructure spread over a vast territory and is interconnected to the global supply chains, have exacted a cost that goes beyond just the targeted infrastructure.
"For any conventional army, confronting an insurgency engaged in asymmetric warfare is an enormous challenge," said Saudi strategic analyst Ali Shihabi on X
"Saudi Arabia faces the added difficulty of defending a vast territory filled with strategic and economic targets, while the Houthis operate from a largely barren and devastated landscape with relatively few vulnerable assets. This would be a formidable challenge for any military."
What do the Houthis want?
The Houthis, known as Ansar Allah, are largely viewed as an Iran proxy and are seen to be a part of the Axis of Resistance, an Iran-led alliance that also includes Hamas and Hezbollah.
But Ahmad said that it would be wrong to assume that the Houthis were merely Iran's "subordinate proxy." He noted that the Houthis have different aims beyond supporting Iran.
Iran's goal is to end the conflict with the US on its own terms, get sanctions relief, remain a regional power and protect its leadership. The Houthis want to consolidate their position within Yemen.
"They also have a regional agenda which is where they coordinate closely with Iran, complementing the Iranian agenda to maintain pressure (on Saudi Arabia)," said Ahmad.
"But the Houthis have an agenda for Yemen, which is to go back and retain the political and economic stature that they used to have before (Yemen's) unification from which they were excluded."
So where did it all start? The Houthi movement was founded in the Nineties to revive the community whose imams had ruled northern Yemen for over 1,000 years.
But when North and South Yemen merged to form the Republic of Yemen in 1990, the Zaidis felt sidelined providing the roots for the growth of the movement. The unification resulted in a civil war between the Houthis and government forces.
Fearful of a Yemen led by the Houthis under the influence of Iran on its 1,300 km shared border, Saudi Arabia became involved in the Yemeni civil war in 2015. There was a pause to the fighting following a ceasefire in 2022 but it broke down in July 2026 resulting in the Houthis opening a new front amid the US-Iran conflict.
These four years, Ahmad noted, allowed the Houthis to build up their arsenal, which is heavily influenced by Iran but also sourced elsewhere including Soviet-era weaponry, according to reports.
The Conflict Armament Research, a UK-based investigative organisation tracking weapons, has assessed that the Houthis now have the capacity to assemble weapon parts smuggled into Yemen> They were earlier bringing in whole missile systems. The organisation further said in a report that the Houthis were also trying to make advanced medium-range ballistic missiles using parts shipped from China. This came to light after the Yemeni government seized a shipment containing parts from China.
No end in sight: Indian interests
There is little incentive for the Houthis, who have grabbed international headlines, to end the fighting. Instead, they have warned that they will continue the attacks and according to a statement, quoted by the media, have asked "international shipping companies," civilians, and workers to evacuate Saudi airports and oil facilities.
"The thing is in the Yemen scenario, you need a political process. Given all the fighting we have had what you need is for security forces to reach a certain point so that diplomats and political people have to come forward," said Ahmad. He noted that this point had not been reached with all signs indicating the fighting would only expand.
There is also little clarity as yet over how the Makkah security pact signed between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye will be operationalised against the Houthis.
For India, this means that its diaspora and other linkages with Saudi Arabia are exposed to the uncertainty caused by the fighting in Yemen.
It has already led to a disruption to the movement of people as Indian carriers have stopped flights, impacting not just Indian residents in Saudi Arabia but also pilgrims and tourists. Not only are there over three million Indians in Saudi Arabia but it is also a pilgrimage site for Muslims.
Every year two lakh Indians go for the Haj and 18 lakhs perform Umrah. Mohammad Yousuf Ali, who was travelling with his family for Umrah, was among the 13 people killed in the attack on Riyadh international airport. Two Indians remain in the ICU.
Beyond people-to-people links, India imports oil, liquefied petroleum gas and fertilisers from Saudi Arabia and exports engineering goods, basmati rice, textiles, and pharmaceuticals. This means that any intensification of the fighting and further disruptions to shipping will also exact an economic cost on India.
"You are looking at major Indian interests. Saudi is a major supplier of oil at the moment oil is coming from Russia and other sources. But Saudi Arabia will remain a major supplier to India," said Ahmad
"India has every reason to be deeply concerned. This kind of fighting leaves the region unstable."