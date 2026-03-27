ETV Bharat / international

How To Finish the Job In Iran: Ex-Israeli Defence Minister Gallant Devises Military Doctrine To Dismantle Tehran As Conflict Peaks

Hyderabad: Former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has formulated a theory of war that is not only intended to contain but to annihilate the Iranian regime’s military and political infrastructure.

As the regional conflict enters a critical phase, Gallant’s doctrine emphasises that a lasting peace is impossible without the physical dismantling of Tehran’s "Axis of Resistance." In a write-up titled "Now or Never: How to Finish the Job in Iran" in The Free Press, he argued that the current window of opportunity allows for a paradigm shift that moves beyond the tit-for-tat exchanges of previous years, aiming instead for a total degradation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Gallant maintained that while the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) must provide the kinetic pressure, striking deep into Iranian territory. He argued that external military strikes should be designed to create the conditions in which the Iranian people can protest. This strategy is centred on decapacitating the regime.

Moreover, Gallant’s theory of regime change in Iran also dismisses any kind of diplomatic exit strategies unless the complete neutralisation of Iran’s long-range strike capabilities is on the table. Gallant’s plan also includes the need for the destruction of the explosives and drone strike capabilities to deprive the regime of the capacity to use its force.

Gallant’s posture reflected a maximalist military strategy, suggesting that the only way to secure a stable Middle East is to remove the resistance entirely. By combining high-precision aerial dominance with the internal political destabilisation, Gallant believed the regime's fall is not just a possibility, but a strategic necessity that must be concluded before the current operational window closes.