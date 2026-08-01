ETV Bharat / international

Explainer: How The Houthis And Iraq Militias Are Widening The Conflict In Iran

New Delhi: The conflict over Iran shows little sign of resolution.

Instead, the conflict is expanding beyond Iran, pulling in more countries and also groups like the Houthis in Yemen and Iraq-based militias, which had earlier largely remained on the periphery of the current regional conflict.

The Houthis, opening a new maritime front, have targeted ships in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

At the same time, a massive strike on Iraq-based militias by the US and Saudi Arabia has introduced a new element of conflict in the region.

The Houthis and the Iraq-based militias, along with Hezbollah and Hamas, are seen as part of Iran's informal alliance called the Axis of Resistance, united in their opposition to the US and Israel.

While Hamas has agreed in principle to surrender weapons as part of a peace announced by US President Donald Trump and Hezbollah remains weakened following Israeli strikes, the Houthis and Iraq-based militias have threatened to escalate against the US and Saudi Arabia, opening new fronts in the Iran conflict.

The Houthi threat to shipping

The Houthis have now emerged as a major threat to maritime shipping in the region by targeting ships in the Red Sea and Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, through which trade passes between Europe and Asia, apart from the movement of oil exports from Saudi Arabia.

On July 20, the Houthis declared a maritime blockade in retaliation for Saudi strikes hitting Sanaa International Airport and for restrictions on Yemen's port.

The exchange of strikes and threat of blockade marked a dramatic escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, seemingly ending an informal ceasefire that had held for the most part in the last couple of years.

While the Houthis have in the past also sought to disrupt shipping in the Red Sea, the stakes are much higher now given the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz where ships have been targeted.

So who are the Houthis? The Houthi movement emerged in the Nineties and represents the Zaidis, a Shia Muslim minority, concentrated in northern Yemen.

The group was founded and named after the late Hussein al-Houthi, whose brother Abdul Malik al-Houthi now leads the group.

According to the Global Conflict Tracker of the Council on Foreign Relations, the Houthis have been fighting the Yemeni government, which is recognised internationally, a regional military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and domestic political rivals like loyalists of the late president, Ali Abdullah Saleh. The Houthis and the Saudis, who back the Yemen government, have been on opposing sides of the conflict for years.

This month the group, which controls 33 per cent of territory in Yemen, struck facilities owned by Saudi Arabia's national oil company, Aramco, and fired on Saudi oil tankers, threatening global energy flows.

In response, Saudi Arabia, which uses the route for its oil, has now put together a 14-nation Multinational Maritime Defence Alliance to guide ships safely through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Reports said that Saudi Arabia is preparing for a major military offensive against the Houthis by sea and possibly by land in central Yemen,

Who are the Iraq-based militias