ETV Bharat / international

Explainer: How New Defence Export Rules Aim To Make Indian Arms Industry More Globally Competitive

New Delhi: India’s latest reforms to its defence export regime mark another step in its attempt to transform the country from one of the world’s major defence importers into a competitive global supplier of military equipment.

By simplifying export procedures and substantially widening the Open General Export Licence (OGEL) framework, the government is seeking to give Indian manufacturers greater flexibility to pursue overseas contracts, respond quickly to international tenders and build long-term relationships with foreign customers.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence on Friday, the Department of Defence Production has undertaken a comprehensive set of reforms to simplify the Defence Export Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and the OGEL framework, to make India a competitive and trusted global defence manufacturing and export partner in line with the objectives of ‘Make in India’.

“...these reforms seek to reduce procedural requirements, facilitate faster access to international markets and enable Indian defence companies to respond more effectively to global business opportunities, while ensuring that national security considerations remain fully safeguarded,” the Ministry stated.

The reforms assume greater significance at a time when India’s defence production has reached a record ₹1.78 lakh crore, and exports have climbed to ₹38,424 crore in FY 2025-26.

The next challenge for the industry is to convert this growing manufacturing capacity into sustained export growth, and the simplified regime could help Indian companies, particularly micro, small, medium enterprises (MSMEs) and private sector manufacturers, compete more effectively for international contracts.

Faster response to international opportunities.

The biggest immediate benefit is likely to be speed.

International defence procurement is highly competitive.

When a foreign government, military or defence company issues a tender, manufacturers often have a limited window to submit bids and demonstrate their ability to supply equipment.

Previously, procedural requirements, including stakeholder consultations in certain cases, could add time to the export process.

The decision to dispense with stakeholder consultation for exports of non-lethal defence items to most destinations should allow companies to process such transactions more quickly.

According to Friday’s statement, under the Defence Exports SOP reforms, stakeholder consultation has been dispensed with for exports of non-lethal defence items to most destinations, while appropriate safeguards have been retained for sensitive countries.

“Stakeholder consultation has been dispensed with for exports of all items for international tenders and exhibitions, enabling Indian companies to showcase their products and pursue international opportunities more expeditiously,” the Ministry stated.

Indian companies can now potentially participate more efficiently in overseas defence exhibitions and respond to tenders without waiting for the same level of routine consultation.

This could improve the competitiveness of Indian firms against established defence exporters from countries such as the US, France, Russia, Israel, South Korea and Turkiye.

MSMEs could be among the biggest beneficiaries

The reforms could have a very positive impact on India’s defence MSMEs.

Large defence companies generally have dedicated regulatory, legal and export-compliance departments.

Smaller companies, however, may not have the financial and human resources to repeatedly navigate complex export procedures.

For an MSME producing components, electronic systems, protective equipment, ammunition-related components or other defence products, repetitive authorisation requirements can increase both costs and transaction time.

The simplified OGEL framework could therefore lower the entry barrier for smaller manufacturers seeking overseas customers.

OGEL’s longer validity will reduce compliance burden

The OGEL is a standing one-time export authorisation that enables eligible exporters to self-generate export authorisations for multiple consignments of specified defence items, without seeking a separate authorisation for each consignment. It provides greater flexibility while reducing repetitive procedural requirements.

According to the Ministry, three existing OGEL SOPs covering major platforms and equipment, parts and components, and intra-company transfer of technology have been consolidated into one unified OGEL SOP, providing exporters with a common and simpler framework.

“OGEL validity has been increased from two to three years, reducing the frequency of renewals and associated compliance requirements,” it stated.

“OGEL coverage has been expanded from 41 to all countries, except negative/sensitive nations and those facing UN Security Council sanctions or arms embargoes.”

A new provision also facilitates Indian companies having long-term contracts or agreements with foreign original equipment manufacturers (FOEMs).

“OGEL may be granted for eligible items and the particular FOEM, with validity aligned with the underlying contract or agreement, subject to prescribed conditions,” the Ministry further stated.

“The range of items covered under OGEL has been expanded, providing greater flexibility to eligible exporters. The revised framework also permits civil-end-use exports of specified parts and components of small-calibre arms and protective equipment, further broadening legitimate international business opportunities.”