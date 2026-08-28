Explainer: How New Defence Export Rules Aim To Make Indian Arms Industry More Globally Competitive
Simplified export procedures could help Indian defence manufacturers access wider markets.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s latest reforms to its defence export regime mark another step in its attempt to transform the country from one of the world’s major defence importers into a competitive global supplier of military equipment.
By simplifying export procedures and substantially widening the Open General Export Licence (OGEL) framework, the government is seeking to give Indian manufacturers greater flexibility to pursue overseas contracts, respond quickly to international tenders and build long-term relationships with foreign customers.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence on Friday, the Department of Defence Production has undertaken a comprehensive set of reforms to simplify the Defence Export Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and the OGEL framework, to make India a competitive and trusted global defence manufacturing and export partner in line with the objectives of ‘Make in India’.
“...these reforms seek to reduce procedural requirements, facilitate faster access to international markets and enable Indian defence companies to respond more effectively to global business opportunities, while ensuring that national security considerations remain fully safeguarded,” the Ministry stated.
The reforms assume greater significance at a time when India’s defence production has reached a record ₹1.78 lakh crore, and exports have climbed to ₹38,424 crore in FY 2025-26.
The next challenge for the industry is to convert this growing manufacturing capacity into sustained export growth, and the simplified regime could help Indian companies, particularly micro, small, medium enterprises (MSMEs) and private sector manufacturers, compete more effectively for international contracts.
Faster response to international opportunities.
The biggest immediate benefit is likely to be speed.
International defence procurement is highly competitive.
When a foreign government, military or defence company issues a tender, manufacturers often have a limited window to submit bids and demonstrate their ability to supply equipment.
Previously, procedural requirements, including stakeholder consultations in certain cases, could add time to the export process.
The decision to dispense with stakeholder consultation for exports of non-lethal defence items to most destinations should allow companies to process such transactions more quickly.
According to Friday’s statement, under the Defence Exports SOP reforms, stakeholder consultation has been dispensed with for exports of non-lethal defence items to most destinations, while appropriate safeguards have been retained for sensitive countries.
“Stakeholder consultation has been dispensed with for exports of all items for international tenders and exhibitions, enabling Indian companies to showcase their products and pursue international opportunities more expeditiously,” the Ministry stated.
Indian companies can now potentially participate more efficiently in overseas defence exhibitions and respond to tenders without waiting for the same level of routine consultation.
This could improve the competitiveness of Indian firms against established defence exporters from countries such as the US, France, Russia, Israel, South Korea and Turkiye.
MSMEs could be among the biggest beneficiaries
The reforms could have a very positive impact on India’s defence MSMEs.
Large defence companies generally have dedicated regulatory, legal and export-compliance departments.
Smaller companies, however, may not have the financial and human resources to repeatedly navigate complex export procedures.
For an MSME producing components, electronic systems, protective equipment, ammunition-related components or other defence products, repetitive authorisation requirements can increase both costs and transaction time.
The simplified OGEL framework could therefore lower the entry barrier for smaller manufacturers seeking overseas customers.
OGEL’s longer validity will reduce compliance burden
The OGEL is a standing one-time export authorisation that enables eligible exporters to self-generate export authorisations for multiple consignments of specified defence items, without seeking a separate authorisation for each consignment. It provides greater flexibility while reducing repetitive procedural requirements.
According to the Ministry, three existing OGEL SOPs covering major platforms and equipment, parts and components, and intra-company transfer of technology have been consolidated into one unified OGEL SOP, providing exporters with a common and simpler framework.
“OGEL validity has been increased from two to three years, reducing the frequency of renewals and associated compliance requirements,” it stated.
“OGEL coverage has been expanded from 41 to all countries, except negative/sensitive nations and those facing UN Security Council sanctions or arms embargoes.”
A new provision also facilitates Indian companies having long-term contracts or agreements with foreign original equipment manufacturers (FOEMs).
“OGEL may be granted for eligible items and the particular FOEM, with validity aligned with the underlying contract or agreement, subject to prescribed conditions,” the Ministry further stated.
“The range of items covered under OGEL has been expanded, providing greater flexibility to eligible exporters. The revised framework also permits civil-end-use exports of specified parts and components of small-calibre arms and protective equipment, further broadening legitimate international business opportunities.”
Increasing the validity of OGEL from two years to three years is another practical reform.
The earlier two-year validity meant that eligible exporters periodically had to undertake renewal-related procedures.
Extending the period by another year reduces this administrative burden.
More importantly, exporters can have greater certainty when negotiating long-term commercial arrangements with overseas customers.
For defence manufacturers, predictability is important because international contracts often involve extended delivery schedules, multiple consignments and continuing after-sales support.
A longer authorisation period can therefore make Indian companies more attractive partners for foreign customers.
Expansion from 41 countries to almost the entire world
Perhaps the most significant change in the OGEL framework is the expansion of its geographical coverage from 41 countries to all countries.
This dramatically widens the potential market available to Indian exporters.
Instead of treating exports under a relatively narrow list of eligible destinations, the new framework creates a much broader presumption of market access, subject to clearly defined exclusions.
This could be particularly useful for Indian companies seeking markets in Africa, Southeast Asia, Latin America, West Asia and other emerging defence markets.
Indian equipment could become more price competitive.
Export competitiveness is not determined only by the quality of equipment.
Cost, delivery time and regulatory certainty are equally important.
If Indian manufacturers have to spend substantial time and resources obtaining individual export approvals, those costs can ultimately be reflected in the price offered to foreign customers.
Reducing repetitive authorisation requirements can lower transaction costs.
This could help Indian companies offer more competitive prices while maintaining margins. Over time, higher production volumes could further reduce unit costs.
Long-term FOEM contracts could deepen India’s role in global supply chains
The new provision relating to FOEMs could have a wider industrial impact.
Indian defence companies that have long-term contracts or agreements with FOEMs can obtain OGEL for eligible items meant for the particular foreign OEM, with validity aligned to the underlying contract, subject to conditions.
This could encourage more foreign defence companies to establish partnerships with Indian manufacturers.
Instead of India being viewed primarily as a market for foreign defence equipment, Indian companies could increasingly become part of the global supply chains of international defence manufacturers.
Greater participation in international defence exhibitions
The removal of stakeholder consultation for exports for international tenders and exhibitions could significantly strengthen India’s defence diplomacy and industrial outreach.
Defence exhibitions are important not merely for displaying equipment but for developing relationships with foreign armed forces, procurement agencies and defence companies.
Indian manufacturers increasingly showcase products ranging from artillery systems and missiles to radars, electronic warfare systems, unmanned platforms, naval equipment and protective gear.
If companies can move products and equipment for exhibitions more expeditiously, Indian defence manufacturers will have greater opportunities to demonstrate their capabilities directly to prospective customers.
To put things in perspective, India has moved beyond the stage where defence exports were a peripheral activity. The next challenge is to convert this growth into a sustained and globally competitive defence export industry.
The new reforms can help achieve that by addressing one of the most important requirements of international defence trade: the ability to deliver quickly and reliably once a customer is secured.
If effectively implemented, the measures could help Indian companies move from being occasional suppliers of defence equipment to becoming long-term global *suppliers of platforms, components, subsystems, spares and services.