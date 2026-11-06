Mr Veto: How Much Power Does A Democrat-controlled Congress Really Have To Check US President Donald Trump?
There will be greater congressional oversight over Trump, who will likely use his executive powers to push through much of his agenda.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 6:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Democrats have vowed to use their resounding midterm victory to rein in US President Donald Trump. But how much power do they really have to restrain Trump, whose unpredictable policies have kept not just the US but the rest of the world on tenterhooks?
On November 4, American voters expressed their unhappiness with Trump's going to war with Iran and introducing an erratic tariff policy among other issues that drove up the cost of living. Even Republican supporters voted for Democrats who swept to a majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate.
While Trump has expressed concern about being impeached by a Democrat-controlled Congress and has indicated his willingness to use his presidential veto power, he still wields significant executive powers especially when it comes to foreign policy. But how much can Democrats really do when it comes to Trump and his policies?
Trump wants to be known as 'Mr Veto'
Sitting in the Oval Office at the White House after the elections, Trump placed a red cap emblazoned with one word—Veto—on his desk. This is the power of a President under the US system to block any legislation passed by the US Congress.
Trump has already expressed his intention of using his veto powers, saying he welcomed being called Mr Veto. "I have the ultimate power — it's called 'veto,'" President Trump told CBS News in an exclusive phone interview during the midterm elections itself.
Under the US system, after a bill passes through the House and Senate, the President has ten days to either approve the bill or he can return the bill to Congress with his objections, which constitutes a veto. Every bill passed by the US Congress requires presidential assent and Trump can either reject or accept the bill. What he cannot do is pick and choose which provision he wants out of the bill. While a veto is difficult to overturn, it is not impossible. It requires a two-thirds vote in the US Congress.
This means that 290 Representatives and 67 Senators must vote to overturn a presidential veto. While the Democrats have a majority in the US Congress, they do not have the numbers to overturn a veto, unless they can convince Republicans to cross over to their side during a vote. Trump has left no doubt that he will exercise his veto to block the Democratic agenda in the US Congress. A second type of veto - a pocket veto - happens when the President does nothing to a bill and Congress adjourns within ten days; then, the legislation lapses and the same legislation cannot be reintroduced.
What can the US Congress do to rein in Trump
Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives and Senate when the new Congress takes office in January 2027. In the Senate, Democrats hold at least 54 out of 100 seats and in the House of Representatives 256 out of 435 seats, according to a CBS News estimate. This ends two years of Republican control, during which Trump pushed through his agenda with no resistance, given his dominance of the Republican Party. This unchallenged support within the Republican Party may also be contested now due to the election result.
Between the House and Senate, federal laws are passed and administration policies are put under scrutiny. The Senate has more power to challenge the executive than the House of Representatives. The Senate has the power to reject or approve presidential nominations for executive and judicial posts, including Supreme Court judges and ambassadors. This means that Trump will likely find it difficult to nominate right-leaning or MAGA candidates for example.
The President can negotiate international treaties but they also require Senate approval. But the US also enters into international agreements that do not require Congressional approval. Some agreements, like the India US trade deal, however, can be passed directly by the President.The Congress also holds the purse strings and controls federal spending. This means Democrats can constrain Trump on foreign aid, defence spending and funding for the State Department. It has to pass budget legislation to fund the US government on military operations or provide aid.
Can Democrats limit Trump on Iran?
While Democrats want to rein in Trump over the Iran conflict, it is easier said than done. They can leverage military spending and use finance to extract concessions from the Trump administration, including on the Iran war. Government funding expires on December 11.
Democrats can also use the National Defence Authorisation Act, which includes federal laws passed every year by Congress that greenlight military programmes and list the priorities for the Department of Defence and the Nuclear Weapons Programme under the Department of Energy. Democrats can use both opportunities to apply pressure on Trump.
There is also the War Powers Resolution of 1973, which allows Congress to challenge US military operations. Democrats used this resolution to restrict Trump's Iran military campaign. But Trump ignored it because it was not a binding joint resolution and the Democrats did not have the two third majority for a binding resolution so they brought in a concurrent resolution, which does not require a presidential signature. Even after the midterm elections, they don't have a two-thirds majority.
As a result, Trump, who has threatened to destroy Iran even as de-escalation efforts are underway, still has considerable executive power to continue his military campaign in Iran. But the midterm election result has probably delivered the message that his war on Iran is unpopular domestically. For now, there are no signs of what Trump plans to do next.
Beyond the Iran war, Democrats have already indicated that their priorities will include investigations into the Trump family and all its corporate deals, the Epstein files and the action of the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement amid the crackdown on immigrants.
Hakeem Jeffries, who is the strongest candidate to become Speaker of the House, said Democrats will demand accountability from the Trump administration. He said “the days of the House of Representatives functioning like a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Trump administration are over.
Will Democrats impeach Trump?
Democrats can initiate impeachment proceedings because they control the House of Representatives and the Senate. But Democratic leaders don't appear too enthused about pursuing impeachment proceedings given they failed to impeach Trump in the first two attempts: in 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress and in 2021 for incitement of insurrection following the January 6 Capitol attack. He used impeachment efforts to gain sympathy from his base and Democrats might be wary of giving him a political issue that detracts from their core focus on the cost of living, healthcare and corruption.
An impeachment requires a simple majority vote of 218 votes in the House of Representatives but it also requires a trial and a two-thirds majority in the Senate, which the Democrats lack. But Jeffries has said that impeachment is not off the table.
The assessment for now is that US politics will only get more chaotic and messy. The US Congress can seek to limit Trump and will likely make it difficult for him domestically through investigations and greater oversight. Ultimately, Trump still wields significant executive power when it comes to pursuing his foreign policy.
According to a report by CareEdge Global, an international credit rating agency, on what Democrats can do, there will be greater oversight over Trump but there is also the risk of gridlock. "The incoming Congress is expected to strengthen checks on the executive through committee oversight, investigations and Senate authority over key appointments, including judicial and regulatory appointments. This could constrain executive power and improve institutional credibility," it noted.
"However, divided government may also result in legislative gridlock, delayed appointments and greater reliance on executive action."