ETV Bharat / international

Mr Veto: How Much Power Does A Democrat-controlled Congress Really Have To Check US President Donald Trump?

A hat with the word 'VETO' on it sits on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

New Delhi: Democrats have vowed to use their resounding midterm victory to rein in US President Donald Trump. But how much power do they really have to restrain Trump, whose unpredictable policies have kept not just the US but the rest of the world on tenterhooks?

On November 4, American voters expressed their unhappiness with Trump's going to war with Iran and introducing an erratic tariff policy among other issues that drove up the cost of living. Even Republican supporters voted for Democrats who swept to a majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

While Trump has expressed concern about being impeached by a Democrat-controlled Congress and has indicated his willingness to use his presidential veto power, he still wields significant executive powers especially when it comes to foreign policy. But how much can Democrats really do when it comes to Trump and his policies?

Trump wants to be known as 'Mr Veto'

Sitting in the Oval Office at the White House after the elections, Trump placed a red cap emblazoned with one word—Veto—on his desk. This is the power of a President under the US system to block any legislation passed by the US Congress.

Trump has already expressed his intention of using his veto powers, saying he welcomed being called Mr Veto. "I have the ultimate power — it's called 'veto,'" President Trump told CBS News in an exclusive phone interview during the midterm elections itself.

Under the US system, after a bill passes through the House and Senate, the President has ten days to either approve the bill or he can return the bill to Congress with his objections, which constitutes a veto. Every bill passed by the US Congress requires presidential assent and Trump can either reject or accept the bill. What he cannot do is pick and choose which provision he wants out of the bill. While a veto is difficult to overturn, it is not impossible. It requires a two-thirds vote in the US Congress.

This means that 290 Representatives and 67 Senators must vote to overturn a presidential veto. While the Democrats have a majority in the US Congress, they do not have the numbers to overturn a veto, unless they can convince Republicans to cross over to their side during a vote. Trump has left no doubt that he will exercise his veto to block the Democratic agenda in the US Congress. A second type of veto - a pocket veto - happens when the President does nothing to a bill and Congress adjourns within ten days; then, the legislation lapses and the same legislation cannot be reintroduced.

What can the US Congress do to rein in Trump

Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives and Senate when the new Congress takes office in January 2027. In the Senate, Democrats hold at least 54 out of 100 seats and in the House of Representatives 256 out of 435 seats, according to a CBS News estimate. This ends two years of Republican control, during which Trump pushed through his agenda with no resistance, given his dominance of the Republican Party. This unchallenged support within the Republican Party may also be contested now due to the election result.

Between the House and Senate, federal laws are passed and administration policies are put under scrutiny. The Senate has more power to challenge the executive than the House of Representatives. The Senate has the power to reject or approve presidential nominations for executive and judicial posts, including Supreme Court judges and ambassadors. This means that Trump will likely find it difficult to nominate right-leaning or MAGA candidates for example.

The President can negotiate international treaties but they also require Senate approval. But the US also enters into international agreements that do not require Congressional approval. Some agreements, like the India US trade deal, however, can be passed directly by the President.The Congress also holds the purse strings and controls federal spending. This means Democrats can constrain Trump on foreign aid, defence spending and funding for the State Department. It has to pass budget legislation to fund the US government on military operations or provide aid.

Can Democrats limit Trump on Iran?