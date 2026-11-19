ETV Bharat / international

How India-Japan Partnership Gains Strategic Urgency Amid Global Uncertainty

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for a more ambitious India-Japan partnership to address growing geopolitical uncertainty, economic disruptions and the weaponisation of trade, technology and critical resources, arguing that closer cooperation has become a strategic necessity for both countries.

Addressing the inaugural event of Raisina Tokyo 2026 on Wednesday, Jaishankar said the international order was undergoing profound changes, with the cumulative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, major conflicts, trade disruptions and economic volatility challenging the assumptions that had underpinned decades of globalisation.

He identified five defining features of the emerging global landscape: recurring shocks to the international system, the weaponisation of economic interdependence, greater geopolitical risk-taking, the growing emphasis on de-risking and diversification, and the increasing importance of trusted partnerships.

These developments, he argued, were changing how governments and businesses assessed economic relationships. Cost and efficiency were no longer the sole considerations in trade and investment decisions; reliability, security and the need to avoid excessive dependence on concentrated supply chains were becoming equally important.

The Minister’s assessment underlined the growing convergence between India’s and Japan’s strategic and economic priorities. Both countries have a strong interest in strengthening domestic capabilities, reducing vulnerabilities in critical sectors and building more resilient international partnerships.

Economic security becomes a strategic priority

A central theme of Jaishankar’s address was the increasing use of economic instruments to advance geopolitical objectives. Resources, energy, market access, technology and finance were all becoming instruments of strategic pressure, while physical and digital chokepoints were increasingly subject to geopolitical considerations.

This trend, he observed, was accompanied by the erosion of established rules, norms and assumptions governing international economic engagement. Countries could no longer take for granted that global supply chains, market access or technological interdependence would remain insulated from political competition.

The consequences are particularly significant for economies deeply integrated into international trade and manufacturing networks. Dependence on limited suppliers and the concentration of production in particular locations have exposed vulnerabilities in a global economic model driven primarily by efficiency and low costs.

Consequently, major economies are diversifying supply chains, developing alternative sources of critical resources and seeking to reduce excessive dependence on individual countries. Governments and companies are also attaching greater importance to partnerships with reliable suppliers and investment destinations.

Jaishankar’s emphasis on trusted partnerships reflects India’s broader approach to economic security: strengthening domestic capabilities while expanding diversified international relationships. For Japan, a major manufacturing and technology power with extensive overseas supply chains, these concerns are equally significant.

The changing environment, therefore, provides considerable scope for India and Japan to cooperate in building resilient production networks, securing access to critical resources and expanding collaboration in strategically important technologies.

Indo-Pacific at the centre of strategic convergence

Jaishankar placed the Indo-Pacific at the centre of the India-Japan partnership, arguing that the region was particularly exposed to the five trends shaping the global order.

As two leading countries committed to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, India and Japan have a shared interest in protecting their national interests while supporting regional stability, economic growth and the freedom of choice of other countries.

He said these objectives could be advanced by helping regional partners strengthen their own capabilities and deepening the foundations for reliable and trusted cooperation.

This approach extends the partnership beyond conventional bilateral engagement. It envisages India and Japan contributing to a regional environment in which countries can withstand external pressures, diversify economic relationships and retain strategic autonomy.

The Indo-Pacific concept has increasingly acquired an economic and technological dimension alongside its traditional maritime-security focus. Supply-chain resilience, access to critical technologies and the ability to resist economic coercion are now integral to regional stability.

For India and Japan, closer coordination offers an opportunity to combine their respective strengths and support a regional order based on openness, resilience and respect for national choices.

Political leadership and changing perceptions

Jaishankar described India-Japan relations as historically congenial, characterised by complementary interests and consistently positive public perceptions. The two countries, he said, had not experienced serious differences or enduring obstacles that prevented closer cooperation.

However, the absence of disagreements had not always generated sufficient momentum for a more ambitious partnership. The changing international environment has now created a compelling strategic rationale for expanding engagement.

He identified three factors that could provide fresh momentum: the larger geopolitical context, political leadership and a contemporary understanding of the opportunities offered by bilateral ties.

The leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi, Jaishankar indicated, provided an important political foundation for advancing cooperation and encouraging new initiatives.

He also stressed the need for Japanese businesses and investors to develop a more informed understanding of India’s economic transformation. Outdated perceptions of the country’s business environment, he suggested, could prevent them from recognising the opportunities now available.

India as a manufacturing and technology partner