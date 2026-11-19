How India-Japan Partnership Gains Strategic Urgency Amid Global Uncertainty
Warning of economic weaponisation and strategic chokepoints, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar calls for deeper India-Japan cooperation to reduce vulnerabilities and build resilience.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 1:52 AM IST|
Updated : November 19, 2026 at 2:00 AM IST
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for a more ambitious India-Japan partnership to address growing geopolitical uncertainty, economic disruptions and the weaponisation of trade, technology and critical resources, arguing that closer cooperation has become a strategic necessity for both countries.
Addressing the inaugural event of Raisina Tokyo 2026 on Wednesday, Jaishankar said the international order was undergoing profound changes, with the cumulative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, major conflicts, trade disruptions and economic volatility challenging the assumptions that had underpinned decades of globalisation.
He identified five defining features of the emerging global landscape: recurring shocks to the international system, the weaponisation of economic interdependence, greater geopolitical risk-taking, the growing emphasis on de-risking and diversification, and the increasing importance of trusted partnerships.
These developments, he argued, were changing how governments and businesses assessed economic relationships. Cost and efficiency were no longer the sole considerations in trade and investment decisions; reliability, security and the need to avoid excessive dependence on concentrated supply chains were becoming equally important.
The Minister’s assessment underlined the growing convergence between India’s and Japan’s strategic and economic priorities. Both countries have a strong interest in strengthening domestic capabilities, reducing vulnerabilities in critical sectors and building more resilient international partnerships.
Economic security becomes a strategic priority
A central theme of Jaishankar’s address was the increasing use of economic instruments to advance geopolitical objectives. Resources, energy, market access, technology and finance were all becoming instruments of strategic pressure, while physical and digital chokepoints were increasingly subject to geopolitical considerations.
This trend, he observed, was accompanied by the erosion of established rules, norms and assumptions governing international economic engagement. Countries could no longer take for granted that global supply chains, market access or technological interdependence would remain insulated from political competition.
The consequences are particularly significant for economies deeply integrated into international trade and manufacturing networks. Dependence on limited suppliers and the concentration of production in particular locations have exposed vulnerabilities in a global economic model driven primarily by efficiency and low costs.
Consequently, major economies are diversifying supply chains, developing alternative sources of critical resources and seeking to reduce excessive dependence on individual countries. Governments and companies are also attaching greater importance to partnerships with reliable suppliers and investment destinations.
Jaishankar’s emphasis on trusted partnerships reflects India’s broader approach to economic security: strengthening domestic capabilities while expanding diversified international relationships. For Japan, a major manufacturing and technology power with extensive overseas supply chains, these concerns are equally significant.
The changing environment, therefore, provides considerable scope for India and Japan to cooperate in building resilient production networks, securing access to critical resources and expanding collaboration in strategically important technologies.
Indo-Pacific at the centre of strategic convergence
Jaishankar placed the Indo-Pacific at the centre of the India-Japan partnership, arguing that the region was particularly exposed to the five trends shaping the global order.
As two leading countries committed to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, India and Japan have a shared interest in protecting their national interests while supporting regional stability, economic growth and the freedom of choice of other countries.
He said these objectives could be advanced by helping regional partners strengthen their own capabilities and deepening the foundations for reliable and trusted cooperation.
This approach extends the partnership beyond conventional bilateral engagement. It envisages India and Japan contributing to a regional environment in which countries can withstand external pressures, diversify economic relationships and retain strategic autonomy.
The Indo-Pacific concept has increasingly acquired an economic and technological dimension alongside its traditional maritime-security focus. Supply-chain resilience, access to critical technologies and the ability to resist economic coercion are now integral to regional stability.
For India and Japan, closer coordination offers an opportunity to combine their respective strengths and support a regional order based on openness, resilience and respect for national choices.
Political leadership and changing perceptions
Jaishankar described India-Japan relations as historically congenial, characterised by complementary interests and consistently positive public perceptions. The two countries, he said, had not experienced serious differences or enduring obstacles that prevented closer cooperation.
However, the absence of disagreements had not always generated sufficient momentum for a more ambitious partnership. The changing international environment has now created a compelling strategic rationale for expanding engagement.
He identified three factors that could provide fresh momentum: the larger geopolitical context, political leadership and a contemporary understanding of the opportunities offered by bilateral ties.
The leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi, Jaishankar indicated, provided an important political foundation for advancing cooperation and encouraging new initiatives.
He also stressed the need for Japanese businesses and investors to develop a more informed understanding of India’s economic transformation. Outdated perceptions of the country’s business environment, he suggested, could prevent them from recognising the opportunities now available.
India as a manufacturing and technology partner
A substantial part of the address focused on India’s growing attractiveness as a destination for Japanese investment and industrial cooperation.
Jaishankar pointed to improvements in infrastructure, particularly highways, ports, airports, railways and power, since 2014. These developments, he said, had made it easier and more efficient to conduct business, strengthening India’s potential as a manufacturing base for global markets and a platform for offshore production.
The country’s large domestic market offers an additional attraction. Japanese companies already have considerable experience in India, providing a foundation for expanding investment and production partnerships.
Jaishankar’s argument was that India now combines improved infrastructure, a sizeable consumer market and the potential to serve international supply chains. This makes it relevant to Japanese efforts to diversify production and reduce excessive dependence on concentrated manufacturing locations.
He also highlighted improvements in India’s human-resource base and soft infrastructure. The expansion of educational institutions and skill-development initiatives, together with the growth of startups and innovation, had strengthened the country’s capabilities in digital technology, space, drones, healthcare and defence.
For Japan, whose strengths include advanced industrial technologies and manufacturing expertise, collaboration with India’s expanding technological and industrial ecosystem could provide access to new markets, talent and production capabilities.
Critical technologies and defence cooperation
Jaishankar identified advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, critical minerals, information and communication technology, clean energy and pharmaceuticals as priority areas for closer cooperation.
These sectors are closely linked to the economic-security concerns confronting both countries. Semiconductor production is increasingly regarded as a strategic priority because of its importance to electronics, communications, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and defence. Similarly, reliable access to critical minerals is essential for advanced manufacturing, batteries and clean-energy technologies.
AI offers another significant area of opportunity. Jaishankar argued that India’s widespread adoption of digital practices, combined with its scale, diversity and creativity, could provide a strong basis for collaboration with Japanese companies.
The emphasis on these sectors indicates that the partnership must move beyond traditional manufacturing and trade to address technologies likely to shape future industrial competitiveness and national security.
The Minister also called for policies and institutional frameworks that would enable closer defence and security cooperation. At a time when security increasingly depends on self-reliance and trusted partnerships, India and Japan need to create conditions for more substantive collaboration.
He stressed, however, that government and business engagement must be complemented by stronger people-to-people ties. Greater exchanges in education, culture and language would help build mutual understanding and provide a durable social foundation for the relationship.
Wider regional and global implications
Jaishankar highlighted the expanding multilateral dimension of India-Japan relations, noting that both countries were members of the Quad, partners in the G4 initiative for UN reform and participants in the East Asia Summit.
Jaishankar argued that expanding bilateral ties would help stabilise and secure the Indo-Pacific while contributing to a multipolar Asia and a multipolar world.
The broader message of his address was that India-Japan relations must adapt to a global environment in which economic security, technological capabilities and strategic resilience are increasingly interconnected. Historical goodwill and political convergence provide a strong foundation, but the priority now is to translate them into concrete outcomes.
Combining India’s market, talent and expanding industrial capabilities with Japan’s technological expertise, investment and manufacturing strengths could make the partnership an important pillar of regional stability and economic resilience.
According to K Yhome, Fellow at the Shillong-based Asian Confluence think tank and an expert on Indo-Pacific issues, if one looks at the trajectory of India-Japan ties, one will find that that the two sides became strategic partners at a time when major geopolitical changes were happening at the regional and global level.
“Both sides realised that there are several strategic convergences of interest when they work together,” Yhome told ETV Bharat. He said that one classic example of the two countries coming together is providing economic assistance to the countries of the region. In this context, he named Myanmar and Bangladesh as examples.
“It is a partnership that that can provide a regional alternative to assistance coming in from countries like China and thereby playing a critical role in the region,” Yhome said. “If you read between the lines, it is very much targeted towards China as also the US.” He further explained that both India and Japan are working to ensure that there are free flow of goods and free and open sea lanes.
“In this context, the two countries have also been building resilient supply chains to offset the uncertainties arising from the use of economy and trade as weapons and to ensure that the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) is suspended in maritime territorial disputes like in the South China Sea,” Yhome said.
To sum up, the broader message of Jaishankar’s address was that India-Japan relations must adapt to a global environment in which economic security, technological capabilities and strategic resilience are increasingly interconnected. Historical goodwill and political convergence provide a strong foundation, but the priority now is to translate them into concrete outcomes.
Combining India’s market, talent and expanding industrial capabilities with Japan’s technological expertise, investment and manufacturing strengths could make the partnership an important pillar of regional stability and economic resilience.
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