ETV Bharat / international

How A Driver, A Dad And A Teacher Tried To Stop The Oregon School Shooter

Flowers are placed beside a sign at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Ore., on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, a day after a deadly shooting. ( AP )

Bend: In the middle of an October day, a 16-year-old boy tossed a shotgun over a low chain-link fence. Then he climbed over it himself. There was a playground and a broad grass field leading to an elementary school he once attended. Inside were hundreds of children, including a handful attending a special needs class — just like he had.

There was also a red truck. It was driven by the first of at least three people who would risk their own lives to try to stop him, according to accounts from police and school officials. The driver yelled, and the boy started shooting. He hit the truck at least three times, but the driver wasn't hurt — he drove down the road and called 911.

Nearby was another driver, Kaylub Giamanco, a 36-year-old carpenter. He saw the boy shooting at the red truck and heading toward the school, Silver Rail Elementary. Giamanco's children go there. The boy walked along the school to a locked door. He blasted through its glass panes with the shotgun. Giamanco drove into the parking lot. He had a gun too — a .40-caliber pistol legally stored in his vehicle. In the classroom next to the broken door there were teachers and four children. Another teacher had taken a first-grader to the bathroom. The boy entered a classroom next to the door. He pumped the shotgun and pulled the trigger. Over and over. The teacher and the first-grader who had gone to the restroom heard the gunshots. They hid under a table in a nearby office. Giamanco could hear the shooting too. He went toward it. One of the teachers in the classroom threw a phone at the shooter. Then, police say, she tackled him. Inside the school Giamanco saw a woman wrestling with the boy for control of the shotgun. He shot the boy several times, killing him. The teacher who wrestled with the boy wasn't hurt. But three of the children in the classroom were killed. They were 5, 8 and 11 years old. Another was critically wounded.