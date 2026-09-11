ETV Bharat / international

Houthis Seize Strategic Red Sea Port In Yemen

Mokha: Iranian-backed Houthi rebels seized Yemen’s strategic Red Sea port city of Mokha, according to Houthi and Yemeni officials, bringing the rebels closer to controlling a critical waterway to the Red Sea.

Separately, an Israeli strike killed at least four people in northern Gaza, including two children, hospital officials said Thursday. The Israeli military said the attack killed a militant.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels take key port city, officials say

The Iran-backed Houthi rebel group on Thursday took over Yemen’s port city of Mokha, Houthi and Yemeni officials said.

Mokha is about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a strategic waterway between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden through which about 12% of the world’s oil and other goods are shipped.

The Bab el-Mandeb has become even more important for global energy supplies since shipping through the nearby Strait of Hormuz was disrupted by Iran after it was attacked by the United States and Israel in February.

The Houthis’ takeover of Mokha was confirmed to The Associated Press by Ahmed Baash, a commander with the National Resistance Forces allied with Yemen’s government, and Hazam al-Assad, a member of the Houthis’ political bureau.

Hans Grundberg, the United Nations envoy to Yemen, warned that the nation now faces the “harsh reality” of a return to war. Grundberg told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council Thursday afternoon that the international community must address this “new and more dangerous phase – one whose consequences, if left unchecked, will not stay within Yemen’s borders.”

Neighboring Saudi Arabia said it would take all measures necessary to deter Houthi attacks. Saudi Ambassador Abdulaziz Alwasil told the U.N. Security Council that the kingdom reaffirms its right to protect its “territorial integrity in accordance with the (U.N.) Charter and international law.”

2 children are killed in a Gaza strike

Two children were among the dead after Israel carried out a new strike in the northern Gaza community of Beit Lahiya, according to Shifa Hospital, where the bodies were taken. The strike killed a husband and wife, alongside their two daughters, aged 8 and 12.

“There is nothing that can justify Israel attacking this home,” said Zuheir al-Heisami, a neighbor of the family, at the hospital. He said the strike happened at around 2 a.m. “These were two children and their parents that were killed while they were asleep.”

The Israeli military in a statement said the strike in Beit Lahiya “eliminated” a militant who had taken part in attacks against its forces. It did not give details. Israel’s military in the past has said it carries out strikes in response to threats against its forces under the fragile ceasefire that has been in place since October.

Trump says Iran war will not continue for the rest of his term

President Donald Trump was asked by a reporter as he prepared to leave Texas late Thursday night if the if the Iran war would go on for the rest of his time in office, which ends in early 2029. “No. No,” Trump said in response. He predicted that the war would likely end very shortly after this November’s elections in the U.S.