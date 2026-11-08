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Houthis Say 33 Killed In Saudi Strikes On Yemen's Sanaa Province

Armed tribesmen from the Murad tribe rally in support for Saudi Arabia and and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government, in the Marib province on November 7, 2026. ( AFP )

By AFP 2 Min Read

Sanaa: Houthi authorities said on Sunday that Saudi strikes killed 33 people, many of them women and children, in Yemen's Sanaa province, as deaths mount in the country's revived civil war.

The United Nations says more than 1,600 people have been killed and more than 300,000 displaced since fighting resumed in the impoverished country. The death toll from the Saudi-led coalition's strikes on Al-Shariya village located east of Yemen's capital Sanaa has risen to 33, with 39 people wounded, Houthi health ministry spokesman Anees Alasbahi said in a post on X.

The Houthis' Saba news agency said on Saturday that operations to recover victims from the rubble were ongoing and that "aircraft targeted paramedics with two strikes". "According to the near-final figures, the dead include 12 men, 8 women and 13 children, while the injured include 16 men, 10 women and 13 children," Alasbahi said. The Iran-backed group's Al-Masirah TV broadcast footage that it said was filmed in Al-Shariya, showing smoke rising from a struck site, piles of debris and wounded people in hospital. Saudi Arabia, fighting in Yemen in support of the internationally recognised government, has not commented on the report.