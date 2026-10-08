ETV Bharat / international

Houthis Claim New Attack Against Airport In Saudi Capital As Witness Reports Evacuation

Cairo: Several explosions were heard in Saudi Arabia's capital of Riyadh on Thursday, including a large blast at the city’s international airport, a witness told The Associated Press, a day after the kingdom said an attack on the airport killed one person and wounded others.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen claimed the new attack on the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, saying the ballistic missile caused damage but giving no evidence. The Saudis had no immediate comment about the claim.

The spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis, Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, said they intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward Riyadh, along with a ballistic missile fired toward Khamis Mushait, in the southwest near the Yemen border.

The Houthis have repeatedly claimed attacks against Saudi airports, military and oil facilities in recent days. Early Thursday, the rebels warned global airlines “for the last time” about the potential consequences of operating in Saudi airspace, which it called a theater for its military operations.

Oil prices jump again after latest blasts

The latest blasts had an immediate effect on markets and oil prices as the price of crude jumped. King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh “closed again,” the Flightradar24 monitor said on X. “Last landing 80+ minutes ago. Last take off 90+ minutes ago.”

Fire and ambulance crews had deployed and smoke was visible, the witness said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media. The witness said outgoing flights were halted and passengers were instructed to leave checked-in luggage behind and evacuate. It was not immediately clear how many flights were disrupted.

Saudi aviation and other authorities did not respond to requests for comment.