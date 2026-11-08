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Houthi Saudi Conflict: Riyadh Financial District Targeted, Aramco Tower Damaged, Say Witnesses

This picture shows Aramco tower in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh on March 3, 2025. ( AFP )

By AFP 2 Min Read

Riyadh: Multiple witnesses told AFP on Sunday that Riyadh's financial district was targeted and the area's Aramco tower was damaged, after the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said it had intercepted missiles launched by the group.

"Aramco tower in KAFD has been targeted, that's the sure thing," said one witness, referring to the King Abdullah Financial District. Two other witnesses confirmed seeing damage to the building.

A 2022 truce that had paused fighting in Yemen's long-running conflict fell apart in July and Saudi Arabia has since traded blows with the Houthis, who have struck Saudi airports, energy infrastructure and military sites. The Iran-backed Houthis seized the Yemeni capital Sanaa in 2014, with the Saudi-led coalition entering the conflict a year later in support of the government. The King Abdullah Financial District is one of the most visible manifestations of the kingdom's ongoing economic and social reforms drive, with towering glass skyscrapers, high-end retail outlets and green spaces dotting the area. Targeting the district would mark a major escalation in the kingdom's fight with the Houthis. The area is also home to residential housing and a large metro station with heavy commuter traffic during the morning rush hour. Multiple floors of the Aramco tower appeared to have sustained damage, said another witness, with glass shattered and damage to part of the tower's facade visible. Syrian troops