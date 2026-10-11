ETV Bharat / international

12 Killed, Over 300 Injured In Attack On Riyadh Airport As Saudi-Houthi Conflict Escalates

New Delhi: At least 12 people were killed and over 300 others injured in an attack on the international airport in Saudi Arabia's capital of Riyadh, the Kingdom's civil aviation authorities said early Sunday. A Saudi-led coalition blamed Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen.

It was the deadliest attack in any Gulf Arab country since the start of the Iran war, whose fronts have expanded to include the recent surge in fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces.

A regional official told Associated Press that a missile struck a King Khalid International Airport complex housing terminals 3 and 4 for domestic flights.

The Saudi statement said the dead included four Saudi citizens as well as two Bangladeshi nationals, a Palestinian, a US citizen, an Egyptian, a Jordanian, a Syrian and a Sudanese. It said the injured were being treated at several hospitals.

Footage posted on social media following the attack showed at least one ambulance and another vehicle outside the airport.

Trump To Consider Joining Strikes Against Houthi

The attack — the latest of several in the past week on the airport — is expected to increase Saudi pressure on allies including the United States to provide military support for the kingdom, which has seemingly tried to avoid all-out war with the Houthis.

Shortly after the attack, US President Donald Trump said he was evaluating whether the US should join Saudi strikes against the rebels. “We may. We’re going to look at it,” he said. “We just found out about the recent attack. So we’ll make a decision. We move very quickly.”

Trump later said he planned to speak to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and said “what happened in Saudi Arabia is not acceptable.” Asked if the US might get involved, Trump responded, “We’ll find out.”