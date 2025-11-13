ETV Bharat / international

House Passes Bill To End Historic US Government Shutdown, Sending Measure To Trump

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and fellow Democrats speak on the health care funding fight on the steps of the House before votes to end the government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday ( AP )

Washington: The House passed a bill Wednesday to end the nation's longest government shutdown, sending the measure to President Donald Trump for his signature after a historic 43-day funding lapse that saw federal workers go without multiple paychecks, travellers stranded at airports and people lining up at food banks to get a meal for their families.

House lawmakers made their long-awaited return to the nation's capital this week after nearly eight weeks away, with Republicans using their slight majority to get the bill over the finish line by a vote of 222-209. The Senate has already passed the measure. Trump has called the bill a "very big victory."

Democrats wanted to extend an enhanced tax credit expiring at the end of the year that lowers the cost of health coverage obtained through Affordable Care Act marketplaces. They refused to go along with a short-term spending bill that did not include that priority. But Republicans said that was a separate policy fight to be held at another time. They eventually prevailed, but only after the shutdown took an increasing toll on the country.

"We told you 43 days ago from bitter experience that government shutdowns don't work," said Rep. Tom Cole, the Republican chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. "They never achieve the objective that you announce. And guess what? You haven't achieved that objective yet, and you're not going to."

The shutdown magnified the stark partisan divisions within Congress, and that split screen was reflected when lawmakers debated the measure on the House floor.

Republicans said Democrats sought to use the pain generated by the shutdown to prevail in a policy dispute.

"Stop imposing the suffering," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said. "Let's open the government. Let's get back to the work of the American people."

Democrats said Republicans raced to pass tax breaks earlier this year that they say mostly will benefit the wealthy, but the bill before the House Wednesday "leaves families twisting in the wind with zero guarantee there will ever, ever be a vote to extend tax credits to help everyday people pay for their health care," said Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass.

Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said Democrats would not give up even if the vote did not go their way.

"This fight is not over," Jeffries said. "We're just getting started."

The House had not been in legislative session since Sept. 19, when it passed a short-term measure to keep the government open when the new budget year began in October. House Speaker Mike Johnson sent lawmakers home after that vote and put the onus on the Senate to act, saying House Republicans had done their job.

Johnson said the Democratic opposition to the spending bill was pointless, adding "it was wrong, it was cruel."

"They knew it would cause pain and they did it anyway," Johnson said.

The compromise to end the shutdown

The legislation included buy-in from eight senators who broke ranks with the Democrats after reaching the conclusion that Republicans would not bend on using a government funding to bill to extend the health care tax credits. Meanwhile, the shutdown's toll was growing by the day.

The compromise funds three annual spending bills and extends the rest of government funding through Jan. 30. Republicans promised to hold a vote by mid-December to extend the health care subsidies, but there is no guarantee of success.

"We had reached a point where I think a number of us believed that the shutdown had been very effective in raising the concern about health care," said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. The promise for a future vote "gives us an opportunity to continue to address that going forward."