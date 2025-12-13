ETV Bharat / international

House Democrats Release Photos Of Trump, Clinton And Andrew From Epstein's Estate

Washington: House Democrats released a selection of photos from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, including some of Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and the former Prince Andrew.

The dozens of photos initially released by Democratic lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee were a small part of more than 95,000 they received from the estate of Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The photos released Friday were separate from the case files that the Department of Justice is now under compulsion to release, but anticipation is growing as the Trump administration faces a deadline next week to produce the Epstein files that have been the source of conspiracy theories and speculation for years.

The photos were released without captions or context and included a black-and-white image of Trump alongside six women whose faces were blacked out.

The president said he hadn't seen the photos from Epstein's estate released Friday, but they were "no big deal."

Trump said Epstein was "all over Palm Beach" and had "photos with everybody."

Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, did not say whether any of the women in the photos was a victim of abuse, but he added, "Our commitment from day one has been to redact any photo, any information that could lead to any sort of harm to any of the victims."

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson accused Democrats of "selectively releasing cherry-picked photos with random redactions to try and create a false narrative" and called it part of a "Democrat hoax against President Trump."

Many of the photos have already circulated in the public. Democrats pledged to continue to release photos in the days and weeks ahead, as they look to pressure Trump over his Republican administration's earlier refusal to release documents in the Epstein probe. Garcia said his staff had looked through about a quarter of the images it had received from Epstein's estate, which included photos that were sent to him or that he had in his possession.

"Donald Trump right now needs to release the files to the American public so that the truth can come out and we can actually get some sense of justice for the survivors," Garcia added.

He initially released 19 photos Friday morning, then roughly 70 more photos later Friday, including one of Epstein taking a bath, a photo of him with a swollen lip, photos of his home and a photo of him posing with a book about the scandal.