ETV Bharat / international

House Cleaner Shot To Death On Front Porch After Going To Wrong House In US

In this image from video provided by WRTV, investigators work at the site of the fatal shooting of house cleaner Maria Florinda Rios Perez who went to the wrong address in Whitestown ( AP )

Indianapolis: Authorities are considering whether to charge an Indiana (US) homeowner who they say shot and killed a woman working as a house cleaner after she mistakenly went to the wrong address.

Police officers found 32-year-old Maria Florinda Rios Perez dead just before 7 a.m. Wednesday on the front porch of the home in Whitestown, an Indianapolis suburb of about 10,000 people, according to a police news release. She was part of a cleaning crew that had gone to the wrong address, the release said.

Rios Perez's husband, Mauricio Velazquez, told WRTV in Indianapolis that he and his wife had been cleaning homes for seven months. Velazquez said he was standing with her at the home's front door on Wednesday morning but didn't realize she had been shot until she fell into his arms, bleeding.

On a fundraising page, her brother described Rios Perez as a mother of four children. Police said Friday that she was from Indianapolis but the family plans to bury her in Guatemala, according to her obituary and her brother's fundraising page. The Associated Press was not able to reach family members directly on Friday.

Authorities have not publicly identified the shooter. Police turned over the findings from their investigation to Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood on Friday afternoon, but the prosecutor said the decision on whether to file charges won't be easy.