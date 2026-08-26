ETV Bharat / international

Hotelier Searches For His Wife And Son As Nepal Floods Leave 100 Missing In His Town Of Syabru Bensi

An area submerged in mud-laden floodwaters, with vehicles and houses damaged following a flash flood caused by an outburst in the Bhotekoshi River, in Rasuwa on Wednesday. Around 105 Indians among the foreign nationals reported missing after the flash flood ( ANI )

Kathmandu: Chhewang Lama, who runs a hotel in the town of Syabru Bensi along the banks of the Bhote Koshi River in Nepal's Rasuwa district, was inconsolable as he searched for his wife and son, who went missing after a devastating flood in the Himalayan border areas of Nepal and Tibet in China.

His hotel was completely engulfed in the torrential floods, with his wife and son among the 100 people who are missing from the town as the floods left a trail of destruction.

“But my wife is missing, my son is missing,” he told ETV Bharat by telephone, fighting back tears.

“Our hotel building and the entire town have been washed away or badly damaged. Nothing is left. The flood was terrible, the biggest I’ve ever seen. The water reached some 50 meters above our hotel.”

At least nine people were killed, and 384 people, including 100 Indians, are among those missing.

The flash flood started around 9 am local time, sweeping parts of the Tibetan border town of Gyirong and Timure in Rasuwa in northern Nepal, about 150km north of Kathmandu.

Even as search and rescue efforts intensified, officials feared heavy casualties in villages and towns along the course of the Bhote Koshi river, which is called Trishuli downstream.

The most affected were Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading districts.

Key highways, including a section of the Kathmandu-Rasuwa highway and several bridges, were swept away in the flood, which reached towns like Trishuli, located nearly 100 km south of the Nepal-China border.

“The entire Dhunge Bazaar in Trishuli town is badly destroyed; the concrete bridge and the suspension bridge are gone,” said Pradip Thapaliya, who runs a restaurant in the town of Bidur, along the Kathmandu-Rasuwa highway.

“No settlement upstream of here all the way up to Rasuwa is spared; all have been affected.”

In Nuwakot, a district in central Nepal's Bagmati Province, Shaktimaya Tamang, a journalist, said, “People here are saying that it is the worst flood they have ever seen,” added