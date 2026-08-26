Hotelier Searches For His Wife And Son As Nepal Floods Leave 100 Missing In His Town Of Syabru Bensi
Officials fear heavy casualties in villages and towns along the Bhote Koshi River.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
Kathmandu: Chhewang Lama, who runs a hotel in the town of Syabru Bensi along the banks of the Bhote Koshi River in Nepal's Rasuwa district, was inconsolable as he searched for his wife and son, who went missing after a devastating flood in the Himalayan border areas of Nepal and Tibet in China.
His hotel was completely engulfed in the torrential floods, with his wife and son among the 100 people who are missing from the town as the floods left a trail of destruction.
“But my wife is missing, my son is missing,” he told ETV Bharat by telephone, fighting back tears.
“Our hotel building and the entire town have been washed away or badly damaged. Nothing is left. The flood was terrible, the biggest I’ve ever seen. The water reached some 50 meters above our hotel.”
At least nine people were killed, and 384 people, including 100 Indians, are among those missing.
The flash flood started around 9 am local time, sweeping parts of the Tibetan border town of Gyirong and Timure in Rasuwa in northern Nepal, about 150km north of Kathmandu.
Even as search and rescue efforts intensified, officials feared heavy casualties in villages and towns along the course of the Bhote Koshi river, which is called Trishuli downstream.
The most affected were Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading districts.
Key highways, including a section of the Kathmandu-Rasuwa highway and several bridges, were swept away in the flood, which reached towns like Trishuli, located nearly 100 km south of the Nepal-China border.
“The entire Dhunge Bazaar in Trishuli town is badly destroyed; the concrete bridge and the suspension bridge are gone,” said Pradip Thapaliya, who runs a restaurant in the town of Bidur, along the Kathmandu-Rasuwa highway.
“No settlement upstream of here all the way up to Rasuwa is spared; all have been affected.”
In Nuwakot, a district in central Nepal's Bagmati Province, Shaktimaya Tamang, a journalist, said, “People here are saying that it is the worst flood they have ever seen,” added
Officials have yet to fully assess the scale of damage and devastation caused by the catastrophic flash flood.
Soon after the flash flood hit Nepal, an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers decided to mobilise all state resources for search, rescue and relief, with Nepali Army and private helicopters put on standby.
All day, several Army helicopters remained busy transporting injured people from the affected areas to hospitals in Kathmandu.
Government spokesperson Sasmit Pokharel told media that the government was in constant touch with neighbouring India and China for possible help for the needy in affected districts.
With more than half a dozen hydroelectric plants along the river’s course destroyed, generation of more than 700 megawatts of hydroelectricity has been affected, pushing Nepal into a potential power crisis.
What triggered Thursday morning’s Tibet-Nepal flash flood is unknown. But one disaster expert, Basanta Raj Adhikari, told Nepali media that the flash flood could have been triggered by a glacial lake outburst flood 20 km north of the Nepal-China border.
That, he said, followed a 4.5 magnitude earthquake recorded at around 8:37 am local time on Thursday morning.
The information could not be independently verified.
But most experts agree that the flash flood could have been triggered by glacial lake flooding, or massive glacial flooding, which happened in Rasuwa during the ast monsoon season.
A concrete bridge in the bordering town of Timure was destroyed in that flood.
Of late, human-caused global warming has been blamed for the excessive melting of permafrost across the Himalayan region, and concurrent formation of glacial lakes.
At least four glacial lakes in Nepal have been categorised as highly risky with a possibility of massive flash flooding.