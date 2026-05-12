ETV Bharat / international

Hosting BRICS Foreign Ministers Amid Crises, India Steps Up As A Bridge In A Divided World

New Delhi: As wars rage in both Europe and West Asia, India’s decision to host the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on May 14–15 has acquired unusual geopolitical weight.

Announced by External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal here on Thursday, the gathering comes at a time when the BRICS grouping finds itself at the crossroads of two major global crises — the Russia-Ukraine War and the escalating US-Israel war against Iran.

“India will host the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting on May 14 and 15, 2026,” Jaishankar said during a regular media briefing. “The meeting will be chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. BRICS foreign ministers and heads of delegations from member and partner countries will participate in the meeting. They will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the meeting, the Foreign Ministers of BRICS member countries will exchange views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.”

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, on May 15, BRICS member and partner countries will participate in a session themed ‘BRICS@20: Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability’. “This will be followed by a session on the ‘Reforms of Global Governance and Multilateral System’,” the statement further reads.

For New Delhi, which holds the BRICS chair this year, the meeting is set to become a platform where the Global South’s leading voices deliberate on wars that are reshaping energy markets, trade routes, and the global balance of power.

BRICS is a major intergovernmental organisation comprising 11 emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Indonesia – that represent over 40 percent of the world’s population and 37.3 percent of the global GDP. It promotes economic cooperation, geopolitical influence, and global governance reform.

Originally formed as BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) in 2006, it became BRICS with South Africa coming into the fold in 2010, and expanded in 2024-2025 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Indonesia.

The BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting comes at a time when international system is witnessing sharp polarisation. The US is deeply involved in both the European and West Asian theatres. Russia remains locked in Ukraine and under extensive sanctions. West Asia is destabilised by the confrontation involving Iran, Israel, and US forces. Energy markets, shipping lanes, and food supply chains are under stress.

The BRICS countries collectively represent a large share of the world’s population, energy demand, commodity production, and emerging market growth. By hosting the Foreign Ministers’ meeting, India is enabling BRICS to position itself as a stabilising diplomatic forum outside Western alliance structures. New Delhi is offering a platform for coordinated Global South responses to war-driven economic shocks. It is also expected to act as a counterweight to narratives shaped primarily in NATO or G7 spaces.

The West Asian escalation has direct implications for BRICS members. Iran is central to energy flows and regional stability. The Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea routes are critical for global trade. Oil prices and shipping insurance costs are surging.