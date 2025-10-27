ETV Bharat / international

Hopeful Of QUAD Meeting Early Next Year: Aus PM Albanese

Kuala Lumpur: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hoped that the QUAD alliance would meet in the first quarter of next year, describing the four-nation bloc as an "important forum". India was set to host the leaders of Australia, the US and Japan for a summit this year, but that now appears unlikely amid political upheavals in Japan and some strain in India-US ties.

Speaking during a press conference on Sunday on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit here, Albanese said, "The Quad is an important forum and an important vehicle for us to engage Australia, the United States, Japan and India."

"I'm hopeful that there will be a meeting in the first quarter, I would hope, of next year," he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to host the Quad meeting.

Responding to a question about the QUAD's future and its meeting this year, the Australian prime minister said it was a "busy summit season", with US President Donald Trump having a "busy period".