ETV Bharat / international

Hopeful Of Modi's Visit To Russia This Year: Top Russian Official

FILE- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 23rd India-Russia annual summit at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on Dec 05, 2025. ( ANI )

Moscow: Russia and India should maintain "regular, systematic" contacts, a top Russian official said on Tuesday, expressing hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Russia at a convenient time this year.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko made the remarks in an interview with the state-run TASS news agency.

"It is very important for Russia and India to maintain regular, systematic contacts at various levels," Rudenko said.

"We hope that the Indian prime minister will take advantage of President Vladimir Putin's invitation to pay an official visit to Russia at a convenient time," he added.