ETV Bharat / international

Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Activist Joshua Wong Faces Sentencing In 2nd National Security Case

Hong Kong: Prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong is expected to be sentenced Thursday for his second conviction under a Beijing-imposed national security law, in a case that critics say reflects the crackdown on the city's once-thriving pro-democracy movement.

Wong was charged in 2025 with conspiracy to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security under the law. In September, he pleaded guilty, facing a prison term ranging from three years to life imprisonment. Pleading guilty typically reduces the sentence.

The 30-year-old is already serving a four-year, eight-month prison term for the city's biggest national security case linked to an unofficial primary after entering a guilty plea in that case. Before being prosecuted for the collusion-related charge, Wong had been expected to be freed in January 2027.

Judge William Tam is scheduled to hand down the penalty Thursday morning. Some members of the public started queuing outside the court building as early as Tuesday to secure a seat in the public gallery. Activist Lui Yuk-lin held a piece of paper carrying Wong's name in the line Thursday.

Resident ET Wong said that when Joshua Wong was just teenager, he possessed "big-picture thinking" that some adults might not even have. He walked a difficult path for Hong Kong's future, human rights and student movement, she said.

"At least in my heart, he should not have spent a single day in wrongful imprisonment," she said.

Wong's convictions seen as discouraging dissent

Hong Kong once had a freewheeling civil society marked by its vibrant protest and media scenes. But after an anti-government movement rocked the city in 2019, authorities reduced public choice in elections and arrested many leading activists. Some news outlets known for their reports critical of the government shut down, and dozens of civil society groups dissolved.

Observers say Wong's sentencing shows the authorities' determination to keep prominent activists in prison for as long as possible, further chilling civic activism.