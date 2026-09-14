Hit Hard By The Flash Flood, Nepal People Work To Rise Again
The focus of disaster-hit people has now shifted from the pain and suffering caused by the floods to recovery, reconstruction, rebuilding and restarting their lives.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 14, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Bidur (Nepal): Standing outside what once used to be her house-cum-shop, Rojita Pandey of Dhunge Bazaar area in Bidur municipality in Nuwakot district is trying to come to terms with the calamitous flash floods that hit Nepal on August 26.
Her house was located around 300 metres away from the Trishuli river and at a height of over 30 metres on the side of a mountain. The main road that went from Kathmandu to Rasuwa passed in front of it.
The raging floodwaters mixed with silt, pebbles and rocks that shot down the river, scraped away the façade of the first two floors of her three-storeyed-house, leaving it precariously perched on the slope.
It is difficult to believe that the building used to have a popular grocery shop that catered to the neighbourhood, but a local person is helping salvage packets of noodles from the sludge left by the flood.
"This house and shop were the memory of my father-in-law. My money, ornaments, clothes, and everything else are gone. We have suffered a loss of around Rs 4 to 5 crore. We are now at zero-level. The only consolation is that nobody from my family died. We ran up the mountain and saved ourselves," Rojita said.
Some of her relatives were swept away by the floods at Devighat, a few kilometres away, and lost their lives.
"My husband Rajesh Pandey has gone to bring tools with which we can remove this mud. We will have to restart everything. Life has to be lived," Rojita added.
The people of Nepal are a stoic race, and their focus has now shifted from the pain and suffering caused by the floods to recovery, reconstruction, rebuilding and restarting their lives.
A little distance away, Ashish Rijal, owner of Rijal Marketing, which specialises in wholesale of various food and beverages items, is also trying to restart. The shop is completely lost to sludge, the lower levels are buried in silt, while the level above it has also been damaged.
There is a putrefying smell all around, which he says is due to food and beverages items rotting under the mud. He is also apprehensive about any dead body that might have been deposited by the floodwaters in the silt left behind.
"This Dhunge Bazaar was a commercial area and people from neighbouring areas used to come here to buy goods for their families or procure various items for their grocery shops in the hills. The peak shopping time is from 9 am to 12 pm. On that particular day, the flash floods hit us shortly after 9:15 am. So many people were present in the market at that time. We do not know what happened to them. At least 500 to 600 people of Dhunge are also missing," Ashish told ETV Bharat.
Pointing to an area levelled by the silt and stones left behind by the flood, Arjun PK told everyone that his house was located there. He was out driving in the hills, when the disaster struck. His wife and two children ran to higher ground to save themselves.
"We have been left only with the clothes that we are wearing. My family is currently staying in a relief camp, while I am looking for work," Arjun added.
Relief Camps
Patanjali Ayurved of yoga guru Swami Ramdev has set-up a food camp at Dhunge for the flood-affected people. They are providing piping hot rice, dal (pulses), and vegetable curry. The survivors eat quietly, wash the plates and keep them back at the food-stall for those who would arrive later.
"We are running five such camps in different parts of Nuwakot district. More than a thousand people are eating at these camps daily. We are just trying to offer a little help to those who have suffered from the floods," said Kamal Ghimire, a resident of Kathmandu and one of the people managing the food camp at Dhunge.
The Nepali Army is working to open the blocked roads and restore connectivity in Nuwakot, though the task is an uphill one, involving much time and money.
Nuwakot is among the worst-affected districts in the recent disaster. Of the total 1,388 people killed in the floods, around 199 are from here. On the other hand, around 1800 people of the total 5,130 declared missing in the floods hail from the district.
Bidur municipality, which serves as the headquarters of Nuwakot district, bore the brunt of the disaster as it is located primarily along the Trishuli river.
Despite the destruction, the people of Nepal are exhibiting stoicism. Despite their humongous losses, they are showing the willingness to bounce back. And, people from areas that have not been affected by the disaster are lending a hand.
Ram Krishna Raj Bhandari, a resident of Battar area in Nuwakot, was present at Dhodeni where a suspension bridge leading to Trishuli Bazar, one of the places that suffered maximum damage, was swept away by the flood.
"I am part of a civil society organisation called Health Exchange Nepal. We are sending various equipment and tools that could be used for removing the huge amount of sludge left by the flood. The situation in Trishuli Bazaar and surrounding areas is very bad with mud-covered buildings and a foul smell emanating from dead bodies or carcasses buried under the silt or debris. They need to be removed quickly to check the chances of diseases or epidemic breaking out," Ram Krishna told ETV Bharat.
With the suspension bridge connecting Trishuli Bazar to Bidur municipality in Nuwakot swept away, the Nepal government has put up a ‘tuen’ – a traditional steel cable and pulley system to cross fast-flowing rivers or gorges – with a steel cage that could carry two persons crouched together at a time.
The tuen is like a lifeline for the people, and they queue up there right from morning to evening to commute from one side to another for necessary work. One round of the steel cage crossing over from Dhodeni to Trishuli Bazar side and coming back takes around 10 minutes and everybody waits for their turn.
Savitri Mijar, a native of Borthok village in Nuwakot district is a second-year undergraduate student of business studies enrolled at a college in Kathmandu, and is trying to go to South Korea for further studies.
Though the village is in the upper reaches of the Himalayas beyond Trishuli Bazaar and did not suffer damage in the flash flood, the loss of road connectivity has put the residents in trouble.
"I arrived to catch the tuen (on the Trishuli Bazaar side) at 6:30 am. I was the 100th person in the queue and was given a token. My number came at around 3 pm. I crossed the river and have taken the public transport to Kathmandu. My visit was necessary because I have to complete my paperwork seeking an opportunity to study in South Korea," Savitri told ETV Bharat while sitting in a passenger van.
Ravindra Maharjan had his cosmetics shop and house at Trishuli Bazaar. He was present at his shop and the business was going on as usual, when the floodwater arrived. His wife was tending to their vegetable garden located a little up on a nearby hill.
She noticed something unusual and raced down the hill to take him and their two children to safety high into the hills.
"My shop has been completely destroyed, while almost the entire house, except the terrace is buried under the silt. We have taken refuge at my sister-in-law's house. I had come this side of the river for some work and am waiting to take the tuen to go to Trishuli Bazaar and check my house. I do not know whether we would be able to use it in future," Ravindra said.
A few hundred metres away, the owners of Indrayani Hotel and Restaurant – cum – grocery store were grappling with the sludge that entered their building, which offered homestay facilities to visitors.
"Our shop was not damaged, but the lower levels of the building have been filled with mud. Entire furniture and other household goods have been destroyed. Our cleaning operation is going on, though we are not staying here at present out of the fear of further floods," said Upendra Thapaliya, owner of the homestay and grocery store.
According to Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA) conducted by a joint technical team of Nepal’s National Planning Commission (NPC) and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), 7,570 private houses were damaged across the five flood affected districts – Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, and Chitwan in the ‘glacial lake outburst’ and subsequent flash floods that happened on August 26.
Of the affected houses, 3,026 were in Bidur municipality in Nuwakot district, followed by Gosaikunda rural municipality in Rasuwa district with 1,043 and Benighat Rorang rural municipality in Dhading with 1,037. These three areas accounted for 67.5 percent of the total damaged buildings.
As per RDNA assessments, the flood affected 17,082 people from 4,418 households in Nuwakot, making it the worst affected district in terms of damage inflicted to the social sector.
The Nepal government has assessed the preliminary cost of recovery and reconstruction at around 4.74 billion US dollars aimed at infrastructure, education, agriculture, energy, communications, and housing sectors.
It has also announced Rs 15,000 per month to families with up to four members spread across Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Tanahun, and Gorkha. An additional Rs 2,000 per month per member would be given to families with more than four members.
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