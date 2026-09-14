ETV Bharat / international

Hit Hard By The Flash Flood, Nepal People Work To Rise Again

Bidur (Nepal): Standing outside what once used to be her house-cum-shop, Rojita Pandey of Dhunge Bazaar area in Bidur municipality in Nuwakot district is trying to come to terms with the calamitous flash floods that hit Nepal on August 26.

Her house was located around 300 metres away from the Trishuli river and at a height of over 30 metres on the side of a mountain. The main road that went from Kathmandu to Rasuwa passed in front of it.

The raging floodwaters mixed with silt, pebbles and rocks that shot down the river, scraped away the façade of the first two floors of her three-storeyed-house, leaving it precariously perched on the slope.

It is difficult to believe that the building used to have a popular grocery shop that catered to the neighbourhood, but a local person is helping salvage packets of noodles from the sludge left by the flood.

"This house and shop were the memory of my father-in-law. My money, ornaments, clothes, and everything else are gone. We have suffered a loss of around Rs 4 to 5 crore. We are now at zero-level. The only consolation is that nobody from my family died. We ran up the mountain and saved ourselves," Rojita said.

The damaged shop-cum-house of Dhunge Bazaar resident Rojita Pandey. (ETV Bharat)

Some of her relatives were swept away by the floods at Devighat, a few kilometres away, and lost their lives.

"My husband Rajesh Pandey has gone to bring tools with which we can remove this mud. We will have to restart everything. Life has to be lived," Rojita added.

The people of Nepal are a stoic race, and their focus has now shifted from the pain and suffering caused by the floods to recovery, reconstruction, rebuilding and restarting their lives.

A little distance away, Ashish Rijal, owner of Rijal Marketing, which specialises in wholesale of various food and beverages items, is also trying to restart. The shop is completely lost to sludge, the lower levels are buried in silt, while the level above it has also been damaged.

There is a putrefying smell all around, which he says is due to food and beverages items rotting under the mud. He is also apprehensive about any dead body that might have been deposited by the floodwaters in the silt left behind.

The wholesale shop of Ashish Rijal at Dhunge Bazaar in Nuwakot district, Nepal. (ETV Bharat)

"This Dhunge Bazaar was a commercial area and people from neighbouring areas used to come here to buy goods for their families or procure various items for their grocery shops in the hills. The peak shopping time is from 9 am to 12 pm. On that particular day, the flash floods hit us shortly after 9:15 am. So many people were present in the market at that time. We do not know what happened to them. At least 500 to 600 people of Dhunge are also missing," Ashish told ETV Bharat.

Pointing to an area levelled by the silt and stones left behind by the flood, Arjun PK told everyone that his house was located there. He was out driving in the hills, when the disaster struck. His wife and two children ran to higher ground to save themselves.

"We have been left only with the clothes that we are wearing. My family is currently staying in a relief camp, while I am looking for work," Arjun added.

Relief Camps

Patanjali Ayurved of yoga guru Swami Ramdev has set-up a food camp at Dhunge for the flood-affected people. They are providing piping hot rice, dal (pulses), and vegetable curry. The survivors eat quietly, wash the plates and keep them back at the food-stall for those who would arrive later.

"We are running five such camps in different parts of Nuwakot district. More than a thousand people are eating at these camps daily. We are just trying to offer a little help to those who have suffered from the floods," said Kamal Ghimire, a resident of Kathmandu and one of the people managing the food camp at Dhunge.