ETV Bharat / international

Hindus Among Four From Minority Communities Elected To Bangladesh Parliament

Dhaka: Four candidates from minority communities, including two Hindus, won in the recent general elections in Bangladesh, with all being nominees of the BNP, which is set to form the government on Tuesday.

Goyeshwar Chandra Roy and Nitai Roy Chowdhury are the two Hindu candidates who won on a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) ticket. They won from a Dhaka seat and western Magura constituency defeating their rivals fielded by the Jamaat-e-Islami.

Roy is a member of the BNP’s highest policy-making standing committee while Chowdhury is one of prominent vice presidents of the party as well as a senior advisor and strategist for its top leadership.

The third minority MP-elect is Saching Pru, a senior BNP leader and follower of Buddhist faith, representing Marma ethnic community in southeastern hill district of Bandarban, from where he was elected. The fourth minority candidate, Dipen Dewan, belongs to the Buddhist majority Chakma ethnic minority group, who won from a constituency in southeastern Rangamati hill district.

However, his religious identity is obscure with many describing him as a Hindu. Hindus make up about eight per cent of the population in the Muslim-majority country of 170 million people.

Dewan defeated an independent Chakma candidate as his nearest rival while Pru defeated a nominee of the student-led National Citizen Party, which was formed last year by the Students Against Discrimination, which led the mass protests against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

According to the Election Commission, 79 candidates, including 10 women from religious minority communities mostly Hindus, contested the election on Thursday. While 67 were nominated by 22 political parties, 12 ran as independent candidates.